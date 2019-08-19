Log in
PROBI AB

PROBI AB

(PROB)
JOB VACANCY: Scientist / Microbiologist

08/19/2019 | 09:32am EDT

Scientist / Microbiologist to Probi

Probi AB is a Swedish publicly traded bioengineering company. The vision of Probi is to help people live healthier lives by delivering effective and well-documented probiotics, with proven health benefits based on scientific research. Founded by scientists in Sweden in 1991, Probi is a multinational company with four sites, active in more than 40 markets around the world and holding over 400 patents worldwide. In 2018, Probi had net sales of MSEK 604. The Probi share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Probi has about 4,000 shareholders. Read more at www.probi.com

We are expanding our R&D Department with a microbiologist. The position, which requires a driven and committed individual, is located at Probi headquarters, Ideon Science Park, Lund, Sweden.

Responsibilities

Probi is looking for you, experienced scientist with microbiology expertise, who want to lead and participate in preclinical and clinical projects within existing and new probiotic health areas where you will contribute with your scientific expertise. In addition, the position also includes a responsibility to provide our sales and marketing personnel with scientific support in customer interactions and for new business opportunities. The role requires some travelling and participation in e.g. conferences and exhibitions.

Background

We are looking for a PhD in microbiology. You have at least five years of research and industry experience (dietary supplements, functional food, or probiotics). Your expertise in microbiology research includes a strong foundation in characterization and state-of-the-art technology, fermentation technology and in vitroassays. You are a curious, dedicated, result-oriented, and driven team player who flourishes in a cross-functional organization. You have excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral.

Additional qualifications (one or more)

In addition to the background above, it is an advantage if you also have one or more of the following expertise:

  • Implementation of new technology
  • Experience/understanding of industrialization of probiotics
  • Experience in collaboration with academic and industrial partners
  • Project management experience, e.g. strong drive, analytical capability and good organizational skills
  • Expertise in gut metagenomics and microbial genomics, including bioinformatic skills
  • Experience with basic molecular biology techniques
  • Academic and professional network of relevance
  • Intellectual property experience
  • Understanding of business development aspects and experience from direct customer/partners interactions (current and new)

Success factors

You can independently, efficiently and proactively manage your projects while being collaborative and enjoy the work on teams. You can form strong cross-functional relationships in different cultural settings. You are focused and detailed in your work yet possess the flexibility to meet various demands and priorities.

What we offer

Probi offers you a challenging and exciting role with focus on research, project management and scientific support to our customers and M&S Department, in a dynamic and R&D focused environment. You will work with products proven to improve health for many people. We also offer the opportunity to make a difference in an organization with an open, supportive, and non-prestigious climate.

We look forward to your application with CV and a personal letter. Don't wait with the application as we will start the interview process immediately. Please send your application to carita.ekman@probi.comby September 10, 2019 at the latest.

For information regarding processing of personal data relating to job applicants, please be referred to https://probi.com/about-probi/working-probi

Contact information:Titti Niskanen, Director R&D and Clinical Operations, ph: 046-286 89 68, e-

mail: titti.niskanen@probi.com.

Disclaimer

Probi AB published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 13:31:09 UTC
