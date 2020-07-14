Probi publ : Presentation of Probi's Q2 report 2020 and new financial targets

Probi's report for the second quarter 2020 and the new financial targets will be published on Friday, 17 July at 8.00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction with this, analysts, investors and media are invited to an audiocast telephone conference on the same day at 10.00 a.m., where CEO Tom Rönnlund and CFO Henrik Lundkvist will present and comment on the report. The presentation and presentation material can be obtained via www.probi.com (http://www.probi.se) or https://tv.streamfabriken.com/probi-q2-2020

The presentation can also be followed via a telephone conference on the following telephone number:

Sweden: + 46 8 50 55 83 59

UK: +44 33 33 00 92 69

US: + 1 83 35 26 83 96

After the presentation, conference participants will be able to ask questions. Questions can also be asked via the audiocast.

An on-demand version of the presentation will be available at the address given above following the presentation.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Henrik Lundkvist, CFO, Probi, tel +46 46 286 89 41, e-post: henrik.lundkvist@probi.com

ABOUT PROBI

Probi AB is a Swedish publicly traded bioengineering company. Probi's vision is to help people live healthier lives by delivering effective and well-documented probiotics, with proven health benefits based on scientific research. Founded by scientists in Sweden in 1991, Probi is a multinational company, active in more than 40 markets around the world and holding over 400 patents worldwide. In 2019, Probi had net sales of MSEK 626. The Probi share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Probi had about 4,000 shareholders on December 31, 2019. Read more at www.probi.com.