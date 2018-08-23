DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Probiodrug AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Probiodrug AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.08.2018 / 07:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Probiodrug AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2018 German: http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/ English: http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/

23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

