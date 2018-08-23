Log in
Probiodrug AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2018 | 07:05am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Probiodrug AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Probiodrug AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.08.2018 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Probiodrug AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2018 German: http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/ English: http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/


23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Probiodrug AG
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Internet: www.probiodrug.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716523  23.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716523&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
