Probiodrug AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
03/21/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Probiodrug AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Probiodrug AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.03.2019 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Probiodrug AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/ English: http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/


21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Probiodrug AG
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Internet: www.probiodrug.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

789629  21.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=789629&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
