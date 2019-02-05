Probiodrug AG: Probiodrug to attend International Conferences in February 2019



Probiodrug to attend International Conferences in February 2019

HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 5 February 2019 - Probiodrug AG ("Probiodrug", Euronext: PBD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic solutions to treat Alzheimer's disease, announces that the company is scheduled to attend the following conferences:



(1) BIO CEO & Investor

February 11 - 12, 2019, New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY - USA

Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO, to attend and host meetings.



(2) 11th Biennial Winter Conference

February 26 - 28, 2019, Grand Hotel Kitzbuehel, Kitzbuehel, Austria

Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO, to attend and host meetings.



Notes to Editors:

About Probiodrug AG

Headquartered in Halle (Saale), Germany, Probiodrug AG (Euronext Amsterdam: PBD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Probiodrug has identified a new therapeutic concept linked to disease initiation and progression. The development approaches are targeting a key neuro-/synaptotoxic component of the pathology, pyroglutamate-Abeta (pGlu-Abeta) as a therapeutic strategy. The enzyme Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC) plays a central role in this process.

Its lead product, PQ912, has successfully completed a Phase 2a (SAPHIR) study. The company's pipeline also includes PBD-C06, an anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibody, in preclinical development. Probiodrug has medical use and composition of matter patents related to the inhibition of QC and anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibodies, and has, in the Company's view, a leading position in this field of research.

About PQ912

PQ912, is a first-in-class, highly specific and potent inhibitor of Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC), the enzyme catalyzing the formation of synaptotoxic pGlu-Abeta. PQ912 has shown therapeutic effects in AD animal models. A Phase-1 study in healthy young and elderly volunteers revealed a dose dependent exposure and showed good safety and tolerability up to the highest dose resulting in >90% target occupancy in the spinal fluid. In June 2017, Probiodrug announced top-line data of the Phase 2a SAPHIR trial of PQ912 and presented the study results at CTAD 2017. Results strongly support (a) the hypothesis of pGlu-Abeta being synaptotoxic and (b) the therapeutic concept pursued by Probiodrug. The study provides important guidance how to move forward with the development of PQ912 as a disease-modifying drug for AD. Altogether, the results make the program highly attractive for further development; the company has initiated the preparation of a Phase 2b core program.

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder, which is the most common form of dementia, and ultimately leads to death. Today, 50 million people live with dementia worldwide, and this number is projected to treble to more than 152 million by 2050, as the global population ages. Dementia also has a huge economic impact. Alzheimer's has an estimated, global societal cost of US$ 1 trillion, and it will become 2 trillion dollar disease by 2030. (World Alzheimer Report 2018).

