Probiodrug AG: Probiodrug to attend International Conferences in February 2019

02/05/2019


DGAP-Media / 05.02.2019 / 07:00


Probiodrug to attend International Conferences in February 2019

HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 5 February 2019 - Probiodrug AG ("Probiodrug", Euronext: PBD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic solutions to treat Alzheimer's disease, announces that the company is scheduled to attend the following conferences:
 

(1) BIO CEO & Investor

February 11 - 12, 2019, New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY - USA
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO, to attend and host meetings.
 

(2) 11th Biennial Winter Conference

February 26 - 28, 2019, Grand Hotel Kitzbuehel, Kitzbuehel, Austria
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO, to attend and host meetings.


###


For more information, please contact:
Probiodrug
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO
Email: contact@probiodrug.com

MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke, Susanne Kutter
Tel: +49 (0) 211 529 252 27
Email: probiodrug@mc-services.eu

Notes to Editors:
About Probiodrug AG
Headquartered in Halle (Saale), Germany, Probiodrug AG (Euronext Amsterdam: PBD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Probiodrug has identified a new therapeutic concept linked to disease initiation and progression. The development approaches are targeting a key neuro-/synaptotoxic component of the pathology, pyroglutamate-Abeta (pGlu-Abeta) as a therapeutic strategy. The enzyme Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC) plays a central role in this process.

Its lead product, PQ912, has successfully completed a Phase 2a (SAPHIR) study. The company's pipeline also includes PBD-C06, an anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibody, in preclinical development. Probiodrug has medical use and composition of matter patents related to the inhibition of QC and anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibodies, and has, in the Company's view, a leading position in this field of research.

About PQ912
PQ912, is a first-in-class, highly specific and potent inhibitor of Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC), the enzyme catalyzing the formation of synaptotoxic pGlu-Abeta. PQ912 has shown therapeutic effects in AD animal models. A Phase-1 study in healthy young and elderly volunteers revealed a dose dependent exposure and showed good safety and tolerability up to the highest dose resulting in >90% target occupancy in the spinal fluid. In June 2017, Probiodrug announced top-line data of the Phase 2a SAPHIR trial of PQ912 and presented the study results at CTAD 2017. Results strongly support (a) the hypothesis of pGlu-Abeta being synaptotoxic and (b) the therapeutic concept pursued by Probiodrug. The study provides important guidance how to move forward with the development of PQ912 as a disease-modifying drug for AD. Altogether, the results make the program highly attractive for further development; the company has initiated the preparation of a Phase 2b core program.
www.probiodrug.com

About Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder, which is the most common form of dementia, and ultimately leads to death. Today, 50 million people live with dementia worldwide, and this number is projected to treble to more than 152 million by 2050, as the global population ages. Dementia also has a huge economic impact. Alzheimer's has an estimated, global societal cost of US$ 1 trillion, and it will become 2 trillion dollar disease by 2030. (World Alzheimer Report 2018).

Forward Looking Statements
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Probiodrug AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Probiodrug AG


05.02.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Probiodrug AG
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)345 555 9900
Fax: +49 (0)345 555 9901
E-mail: contact@probiodrug.de
Internet: www.probiodrug.de
ISIN: DE0007921835
WKN: 792183
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam

 
End of News DGAP Media

772165  05.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
