Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics mandates goetzpartners as strategic business development advisor for expansion of its innovative QPCTL technology into immuno-oncology

18.06.2019 / 07:00

HALLE (SAALE) and MUNICH, Germany, 18 June 2019 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG, (Euronext Amsterdam: currently PBD, to be changed to VVY, ISIN: DE0007921835), a clinical stage precision medicine company focused on bringing first-in-class therapies to patients suffering from age-related diseases, and goetzpartners, an independent advisory firm for strategy, M&A and transformation, today announced their collaboration to explore the expansion of Vivoryon's proprietary platform based on its Glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like protein (QPCTL) technology into the field of immuno-oncology. In this context goetzpartners has been mandated as the exclusive strategic business development advisor of Vivoryon Therapeutics.



Vivoryon's lead molecule, PQ912, is currently in clinical stage development for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and is a first-in-class, highly specific and potent inhibitor of Glutaminyl cyclases (QPCT and QPCTL). New research has shown that small molecule Glutaminyl cyclase inhibitors could also represent an attractive approach for myeloid immune checkpoint control.



Consequently, Vivoryon's next platform project focuses on immune checkpoint inhibition and the Glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like protein (QPCTL). QPCTL is a posttranslational modifying enzyme that is essential for the pyroglutamate formation on CD47, a crucial signaling protein in immune response to cancer. Inhibitors of QPCTL, like PQ912 and other small molecule compounds protected under Vivoryon's patents, have been shown to silence the checkpoint signal from the CD47/SIRPa axis, and thus are offering a novel strategy to augment the efficacy of anti-tumor antibody therapies. Based on Vivoryon's data, PQ912 could readily be advanced into clinical Phase I studies in cancer. In addition, Vivoryon Therapeutics owns a broader set of highly promising QPCTL inhibitor compounds in advanced preclinical stages of development.



"When weighing our options on how to move forward our QPCTL technology into the field of immuno-oncology, we wanted to make sure we did everything possible to bring scientific excellence for the benefit of patients to other indications. Understanding this responsibility, we decided to seek out industry leaders in business development consulting who understood our strategic needs and could provide us with the support necessary to unlock the full potential of our platform by partnering with major pharma players. For this reason, we look forward to working with goetzpartners, who have robust business experience and the expertise to guide us through this process" said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon Therapeutics.



"We are proud to have been selected by Vivoryon Therapeutics as their strategic advisors," said Ulrich Kinzel, Managing Director at goetzpartners, "The Company is a technology leader with their patented proprietary Glutaminyl Cyclase inhibition platform, and it is an exciting opportunity for us to connect them with the right partner to explore its full potential."



