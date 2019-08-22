Probiodrug : Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Half Year 2019 Results on August 29, 2019

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Half Year 2019 Results on August 29, 2019



22.08.2019 / 07:00

on August 29, 2019

HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 22 August 2019 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY), will publish its Half Year Results for 2019 on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast (in English) open to the public. The Half Year 2019 Results will be available to download on the company website (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/)



Conference call details

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019

Time: 3:00 pm CEST /09:00 am EDT



Access Code: 67470409#



From Germany: +49 69 201 744 220

From UK: +44 203 009 2470

From USA: +1 877 423 0830



Webcast details

A live webcast and slides will be made available at: (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/)

