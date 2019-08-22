Probiodrug : Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Half Year 2019 Results on August 29, 2019
0
08/22/2019 | 01:05am EDT
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Half Year 2019 Results on August 29, 2019
22.08.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Half Year 2019 Results
on August 29, 2019
HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 22 August 2019 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY), will publish its Half Year Results for 2019 on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast (in English) open to the public. The Half Year 2019 Results will be available to download on the company website (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/)
Conference call details
Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019
Time: 3:00 pm CEST /09:00 am EDT
Access Code: 67470409#
From Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
From UK: +44 203 009 2470
From USA: +1 877 423 0830
Notes to Editors:
About Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG, headquartered in Halle (Saale), Germany (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY) is a precision intervention company with an advanced candidate in clinical development focused on bringing first-in-class therapies to patients suffering from age-related diseases. The company has a successful track record in bringing drugs targeted to post-translational modifying enzymes to the market. Current projects are focusing on the two isoenzymes of Glutaminyl cyclase, QPCT and QPCTL. QPCT is the crucial enzyme for the generation of highly neurotoxic pyroglutamate species of Abeta. Its inhibition by Vivoryon's lead molecule PQ912, has successfully completed a phase 2a (SAPHIR) study and the company has initiated a phase 2b core program for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease (AD). QPCTL has been identified as a potential target in cancer therapy. Blocking the enzymatic function of QPCTL by small molecule inhibitors is a novel therapeutic approach to silence the CD47/SIRP alpha signal in cancer immunotherapy. Vivoryon Therapeutics has a unique and exceptionally strong patent position on QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors. www.vivoryon.com
About PQ912
PQ912, is a first in class, highly specific and potent inhibitor of Glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase protein (QPCT), the enzyme that catalyzes the formation of highly neurotoxic pGlu species. PQ912 has shown therapeutic effects in AD animal models. A Phase 1 study in healthy young and elderly volunteers revealed a dose dependent exposure and showed good safety and tolerability up to the highest dose resulting in >90% target occupancy in the spinal fluid. In June 2017, Vivoryon Therpeutics announced promising top-line data of the Phase 2a SAPHIR trial of PQ912 and presented the study results at CTAD 2017. Results strongly support that pGlu species of Abeta are especially neurotoxic and correlate with AD disease progression. The SAPHIR study provides important guidance on how to move forward with the development of PQ912 as a disease-modifying drug for AD. Altogether, the results make the program highly attractive for further development; the company has initiated the preparation of a Phase 2b core program.
About Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder, which is the most common form of dementia. Today, 50 million people are estimated to live with dementia worldwide, and this number is projected to triple to more than 152 million by 2050. Dementia also has a huge economic impact. Alzheimer's has an estimated, global societal cost of US$ 1 trillion, and it will become 2 trillion-dollar disease by 2030 (World Alzheimer Report 2018).
Glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like protein (QPCTL)
Glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like protein (QPCTL) is a posttranslational modifying enzyme that is responsible for the pyroglutamate formation on CD47 - a crucial receptor protein in the immune response to cancer. QPCTL is an isoenzyme of QPCT and can be inhibited by Vivoryon's lead candidate small molecule PQ912 and other compounds protected under Vivoryon's patents.
Cancer immune checkpoint inhibitors
Checkpoint inhibitor therapy is a novel kind of cancer immunotherapy. This therapy targets key regulators of the immune system that stimulate or inhibit its actions, which tumors commonly use to protect themselves from attacks by the immune system. QPCTL inhibitor therapy can silence inhibitory cancer checkpoints and thereby restore beneficial immune system functions.
Forward Looking Statements Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
22.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)345 555 9900
Fax:
+49 (0)345 555 9901
E-mail:
contact@vivoryon.com
Internet:
www.vivoryon.com
ISIN:
DE0007921835
WKN:
792183
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam