DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.08.2019 / 07:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vivoryon Therapeutics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/ English: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/

22.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

