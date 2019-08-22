Log in
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/22/2019 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.08.2019 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/ English: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/


22.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Internet: www.vivoryon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

861137  22.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
