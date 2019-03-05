Log in
PROBIOTEC LIMITED

(PBP)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/05
1.53 AUD   -0.65%
01:25aPROBIOTEC : Appendix 3B
PU
03/04PROBIOTEC : Amended Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03/04PROBIOTEC : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
Probiotec : Appendix 3B

03/05/2019 | 01:25am EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/7/96. Origin: Appendix 5. Amended 1/7/98, 1/9/99, 1/7/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/3/2002, 1/1/2003.

Name of entity

Probiotec LimitedABN 91 075 170 151

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully Paid ordinary shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    100,000

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares issued upon exercise of Options issued under Probiotec Limited's (Company) Executive Option Plan.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2003 115781405 0393310 DCC02

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Yes

    $0.60 per share

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Exercise of Options under the Company Executive Option Plan

  • 7 Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

    5 March 2019

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

60,149,926

Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2003 115781405 0393310 DCC02

Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    8,750,000

    Share Options issued under Executive Option Plan.

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

The Board will declare dividends in future based on the performance and capital requirements of the Company.

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security holder approval required?

    N/A

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

    N/A

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

    N/A

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

    N/A

  • 15 +Record entitlementsdatetodetermine N/A

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

    N/A

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

    N/A

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

N/Aof N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2003 115781405 0393310 DCC02

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

    N/A

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

    N/A

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

    N/A

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

    N/A

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of +security holders

    N/A

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on +security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

    N/A

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and prospectus or Product Disclosure Statement will be sent to persons entitled

    N/A

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

    N/A

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

    N/A

  • 29 Date rights applicable)tradingwillend

    (if N/A

  • 30 How do +security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

    N/A

  • 31 How do +security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2003 115781405 0393310 DCC02

Appendix 3B Page 4

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 32 How do +security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

    N/A

  • 33 +Despatch date

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee

incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Type of securities (tick one)

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

36

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2003 115781405 0393310 DCC02

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 06:24:03 UTC
