Probiotec : Appendix 3B

Probiotec LimitedABN 91 075 170 151

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully Paid ordinary shares

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 100,000

Fully paid ordinary shares issued upon exercise of Options issued under Probiotec Limited's (Company) Executive Option Plan.

5 Issue price or consideration Yes $0.60 per share

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Exercise of Options under the Company Executive Option Plan

7 Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates 5 March 2019

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

Number +Class 60,149,926 Ordinary Shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable) Number +Class 8,750,000 Share Options issued under Executive Option Plan.

The Board will declare dividends in future based on the performance and capital requirements of the Company.

