Probiotec : Appendix 3B

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity
Probiotec LimitedABN 91 075 170 151
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
100,000
3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares issued upon exercise of Options issued under Probiotec Limited's (Company) Executive Option Plan.
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
Issue price or consideration
Yes
$0.60 per share
Purpose of the issue
Exercise of Options under the Company Executive Option Plan
Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
5 March 2019
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
60,149,926
|
Ordinary Shares
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
8,750,000
|
Share Options issued under Executive Option Plan.
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
The Board will declare dividends in future based on the performance and capital requirements of the Company.
