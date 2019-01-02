Log in
PROBIOTEC LIMITED (PBP)
End-of-day quote  - 01/02
1.505 AUD   -0.66%
Probiotec : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

01/02/2019

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

PROBIOTEC LIMITEDABN/ARSN91 075 170 151

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

1 November 2018

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought

    back or if buy-back is an equal

    access scheme, in relation to

    which acceptances have been

    received

    2,631,630 shares

    1,000 shares

  • 4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or

$3,856,978

$1,500

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: $1.50 date: - 23/11/18 lowest price paid: $1.42 date: - 20/11/18

highest price paid: $1.50 lowest price paid: $1.50 highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $1.57

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has 3,750,305 shares disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Company Secretary

Date: 2 Jan 2019

Print name:JARED STRINGER == == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 06:23:03 UTC
