Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Probiotec Limited    PBP   AU000000PBP7

PROBIOTEC LIMITED (PBP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/23
1.65 AUD   +3.77%
01:22aPROBIOTEC : Dividend/Distribution - PBP
PU
07/25PROBIOTEC : Result Update
PU
05/02PROBIOTEC : Purchase of Property for Expansion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Probiotec : Dividend/Distribution - PBP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:22am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PBP - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 23, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.02000000

Ex Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

Record Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

PBP

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 23, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PBP

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROBIOTEC LIMITED
01:22aPROBIOTEC : Dividend/Distribution - PBP
PU
07/25PROBIOTEC : Result Update
PU
05/02PROBIOTEC : Purchase of Property for Expansion
PU
04/26PROBIOTEC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04/23PROBIOTEC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/20PROBIOTEC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017PROBIOTEC : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C
PU
2017PROBIOTEC : Strategic Plan and Outlook
PU
2017PROBIOTEC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2017PROBIOTEC : Appendix 3B
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Assessing High-Income Covered Call CEFs 
Chart PROBIOTEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Probiotec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROBIOTEC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wesley Stringer CEO, Executive Director & MD
Geoffrey Ronald Pearce Chairman
Craig Lymn Operations Manager
Jared Stringer CFO, Secretary & Financial Controller
Greg Lan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROBIOTEC LIMITED76.67%74
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.13%363 111
PFIZER16.40%247 147
NOVARTIS0.51%213 766
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.07%212 235
MERCK AND COMPANY22.93%183 959
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.