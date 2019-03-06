Probiotec : Form 484 - Cancellation of Shares

Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Change to company details
Sections A, B or C may be lodged independently with this signed cover page to notify ASIC of:
A1 Change of address
A2 Change of name - ofﬁceholders or members A3 Change - ultimate holding company
B1 Cease company ofﬁceholder B2 Appoint company ofﬁceholder B3 Special purpose companyC1 Cancellation of shares C2 Issue of shares
C3 Change to share structure
Corporations Act 2001
C4 Changes to the register of members
If there is insufficient space in any section of the form, you may photocopy the relevant page(s) and submit as part of this lodgement
Form 484
Company details
Refer to guide for information about corporate key
Company name
Probiotec Limited
ACN/ABN 91075170151
Corporate key
Lodgement details
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
Probiotec Limited
ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)
Telephone number
Postal address
Total number of pages including this cover sheet Please provide an estimate of the time taken to complete this form.
Signature
This form must be signed by a current ofﬁceholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this cover sheet and the attached sections of this form are true and complete. Name
Jared Stringer
Capacity
Director
Company secretary Signature
Date signed
0
6 / 0
3 / 1
9
[DD]
[MM]
[YY]
Lodgement
Send completed and signed forms to:
Australian Securities and Investments Commission, PO Box 4000, Gippsland Mail Centre VIC 3841.
Or lodge the form electronically by visiting the ASIC website www.asic.gov.au
26 February 2004
For help or more information Telephone 03 5177 3988
Email info.enquiries@asic.gov.au Web www.asic.gov.au
Cover page
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellation
Please indicate the reason that shares have been cancelled (select one or more boxes)
Details of cancelled shares
Redeemable preference shares - S.254JRedeemed out of profits
Redeemed out of proceeds of a fresh issue of shares
Capital reduction - S.256A - S.256E
Single shareholder company
Multiple shareholder company. A Form 2560 must be lodged before a capital reduction takes place
Share buy-back. - ss.257H(3)
Minimum holding buy-back by listed company
Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
Forfeited shares - S.258D
Shares returned to a public company - ss.258E(2) & (3)
Under section 651C, 724(2), 737 or 738
Under section 1325A (court order)
Other
Description
Give section reference
List the details of shares cancelled in the following table Share class code Number of shares cancelled
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
Earliest date of change
Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred.
7 / 0
D]
M]
2 / 1
Y]
C2 Issue of shares
List details of new share issues in the following table.
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares issued
|
Amount paid per share
|
Amount unpaid per share
|
|
|
|
|
Earliest date of change
Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred//
[D D] [M M] [Y Y]
If shares were issued for other than cash, were some or all of the shares issued under a written contract?
Yes if yes, proprietary companies must also lodge a Form 207Z certifying that all stamp duties have been paid. Public companies must also lodge a Form 207Z and either a Form 208 or a copy of the contract.
No if no, proprietary companies are not required to provide any further documents with this form. Public companies must also lodge a Form 208.
C3 Change to share structure
Where a change to the share structure table has occurred (eg. as a result of the issue or cancellation of shares), please show the updated details for the share classes affected. Details of share classes not affected by the change are not required here.
|
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of shares (current after changes)
|
Total amount paid on these shares
|
Total amount unpaid on these shares
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
60,149,926
|
$33,780,983
|
$0
|
|
|
|
Earliest date of change
Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred [D D] [M M] [Y Y]
2 / 1
Lodgement details
Is this document being lodged to update the Annual Company Statement that was sent to you?
Yes
No