MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Probiotec Limited    PBP   AU000000PBP7

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

(PBP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/06
1.5 AUD   -1.96%
03/06PROBIOTEC : Form 484 - Cancellation of Shares
PU
03/05PROBIOTEC : Appendix 3B
PU
03/04PROBIOTEC : Amended Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
Probiotec : Form 484 - Cancellation of Shares

03/06/2019 | 12:00am EST

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Sections A, B or C may be lodged independently with this signed cover page to notify ASIC of:

A1 Change of address

A2 Change of name - ofﬁceholders or members A3 Change - ultimate holding company

B1 Cease company ofﬁceholder B2 Appoint company ofﬁceholder B3 Special purpose companyC1 Cancellation of shares C2 Issue of shares

C3 Change to share structure

Corporations Act 2001

C4 Changes to the register of members

If there is insufficient space in any section of the form, you may photocopy the relevant page(s) and submit as part of this lodgement

Form 484

Company details

Refer to guide for information about corporate key

Company name

Probiotec Limited

ACN/ABN 91075170151

Corporate key

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Probiotec Limited

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

Telephone number

Postal address

Total number of pages including this cover sheet Please provide an estimate of the time taken to complete this form.

Signature

This form must be signed by a current ofﬁceholder of the company.

hrsmins

I certify that the information in this cover sheet and the attached sections of this form are true and complete. Name

Jared Stringer

Capacity

Director

Company secretary Signature

Date signed

0

6 / 0

3 / 1

9

[DD]

[MM]

[YY]

Lodgement

Send completed and signed forms to:

Australian Securities and Investments Commission, PO Box 4000, Gippsland Mail Centre VIC 3841.

Or lodge the form electronically by visiting the ASIC website www.asic.gov.au

26 February 2004

For help or more information Telephone 03 5177 3988

Email info.enquiries@asic.gov.au Web www.asic.gov.au

Cover page

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Please indicate the reason that shares have been cancelled (select one or more boxes)

Details of cancelled shares

Redeemable preference shares - S.254JRedeemed out of profits

Redeemed out of proceeds of a fresh issue of shares

Capital reduction - S.256A - S.256E

Single shareholder company

Multiple shareholder company. A Form 2560 must be lodged before a capital reduction takes place

Share buy-back. - ss.257H(3)

Minimum holding buy-back by listed company

Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

Forfeited shares - S.258D

Shares returned to a public company - ss.258E(2) & (3)

Under section 651C, 724(2), 737 or 738

Under section 1325A (court order)

Other

Description

Give section reference

List the details of shares cancelled in the following table Share class code Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

3,779,430

$5,570,149

Earliest date of change

Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred.

[D

7 / 0

D]

[M

M]

2 / 1

[Y

Y]

C2 Issue of shares

List details of new share issues in the following table.

Share class code

Number of shares issued

Amount paid per share

Amount unpaid per share

Earliest date of change

Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred//

[D D] [M M] [Y Y]

If shares were issued for other than cash, were some or all of the shares issued under a written contract?

Yes if yes, proprietary companies must also lodge a Form 207Z certifying that all stamp duties have been paid. Public companies must also lodge a Form 207Z and either a Form 208 or a copy of the contract.

No if no, proprietary companies are not required to provide any further documents with this form. Public companies must also lodge a Form 208.

C3 Change to share structure

Where a change to the share structure table has occurred (eg. as a result of the issue or cancellation of shares), please show the updated details for the share classes affected. Details of share classes not affected by the change are not required here.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares (current after changes)

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

60,149,926

$33,780,983

$0

Earliest date of change

Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred [D D] [M M] [Y Y]

07 / 0

2 / 1

Lodgement details

Is this document being lodged to update the Annual Company Statement that was sent to you?

Yes

No

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 04:59:02 UTC
