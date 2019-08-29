Log in
PROBIOTEC LIMITED

(PBP)
08/29
1.58 AUD   +1.28%
03/19PROBIOTEC : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03/14PROBIOTEC : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03/06PROBIOTEC : Form 484 - Cancellation of Shares
PU
Probiotec : Form 484 - Cancellation of shares

08/29/2019

Australian Securities &

Investments Commission

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Sections A, B or C may be lodged independently with this signed cover page to notify ASIC of:

A1

Change of address

B1

Cease company ofﬁceholder

C1

Cancellation of shares

A2

Change of name - ofﬁceholders or members

B2

Appoint company ofﬁceholder

C2

Issue of shares

A3

Change - ultimate holding company

B3 Special purpose company

C3

Change to share structure

C4

Changes to the register of members

If there is insufficient space in any section of the form, you may photocopy the relevant page(s) and submit as part of this lodgement

Company details

Company name

Refer to guide for information about

Probiotec Limited

ACN/ABN

Corporate key

corporate key

91075170151

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Probiotec Limited

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

Telephone number

Postal address

Total number of pages including this cover sheet

Please provide an estimate of the time taken to complete this form.

3

hrs

mins

Signature

This form must be signed by a current ofﬁceholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this cover sheet and the attached sections of this form are true and complete.

Name

Jared Stringer

Capacity

Director

Company secretary

Signature

Date signed

3

0

/

0

8

/

1

9

[D

D]

[M

M]

[Y

Y]

Lodgement

Send completed and signed forms to:

For help or more information

Australian Securities and Investments Commission,

Telephone 03 5177 3988

PO Box 4000, Gippsland Mail Centre VIC 3841.

Email

info.enquiries@asic.gov.au

Or lodge the form electronically by visiting the ASIC website

Web

www.asic.gov.au

www.asic.gov.au

ASIC Form 484

26 February 2004

Cover page

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Please indicate the reason that shares have been cancelled (select one or more boxes)

Redeemable preference shares - S.254J

Redeemed out of profits

Redeemed out of proceeds of a fresh issue of shares

Capital reduction - S.256A - S.256E

Single shareholder company

Multiple shareholder company. A Form 2560 must be lodged before a capital reduction takes place

Share buy-back. - ss.257H(3)

Minimum holding buy-back by listed company

Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

Forfeited shares - S.258D

Shares returned to a public company - ss.258E(2) & (3)

Under section 651C, 724(2), 737 or 738

Under section 1325A (court order)

Other

Description

Give section reference

Details of cancelled shares

List the details of shares cancelled in the following table

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

5,805

$8,708

Earliest date of change

Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred.

/

/

0

6

0

8

1

9

[D

D]

[M

M]

[Y

Y]

ASIC Form 484

26 February 2004

Section C Page 2 of 5

C2 Issue of shares

List details of new share issues in the following table.

Share class code Number of shares issued

Amount paid per share

Amount unpaid per share

Earliest date of change

Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred

/

/

[D

D]

[M

M]

[Y

Y]

If shares were issued for other than cash, were some or all of the shares issued under a written contract?

Yes

if yes, proprietary companies must also lodge a Form 207Z certifying that all stamp duties have been paid. Public companies must also lodge a Form 207Z and either a Form 208 or a copy of the contract.

No

if no, proprietary companies are not required to provide any further documents with this form. Public companies must also lodge a Form 208.

C3 Change to share structure

Where a change to the share structure table has occurred (eg. as a result of the issue or cancellation of shares), please show the updated details for the share classes affected. Details of share classes not affected by the change are not required here.

Share

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount

Total amount

class code

shares (current

paid on these

unpaid on these

after changes)

shares

shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

60,028,870

$33,608,259

$0

Earliest date of change

Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred

[D

D]

[M

M]

[Y

Y]

/

/

0

6

0

8

1

9

Lodgement details

Is this document being lodged to update the Annual Company Statement that was sent to you?

Yes

No

ASIC Form 484

26 February 2004

Section C Page 3 of 5

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 02:10:03 UTC
