Probiotec : Form 484 - Cancellation of shares

Redeemable preference shares - S.254J
Redeemed out of profits
Redeemed out of proceeds of a fresh issue of shares
Capital reduction - S.256A - S.256E
Single shareholder company
Multiple shareholder company. A Form 2560 must be lodged before a capital reduction takes place
Share buy-back. - ss.257H(3)
Minimum holding buy-back by listed company
Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
Forfeited shares - S.258D
Shares returned to a public company - ss.258E(2) & (3)
Under section 651C, 724(2), 737 or 738