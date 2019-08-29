Probiotec : Form 484 - Cancellation of shares

C2 Issue of shares

List details of new share issues in the following table.

Share class code Number of shares issued Amount paid per share Amount unpaid per share

Earliest date of change

Please indicate the earliest date that any of the above changes occurred

/ / [D D] [M M] [Y Y]

If shares were issued for other than cash, were some or all of the shares issued under a written contract?

Yes

if yes, proprietary companies must also lodge a Form 207Z certifying that all stamp duties have been paid. Public companies must also lodge a Form 207Z and either a Form 208 or a copy of the contract.

No

if no, proprietary companies are not required to provide any further documents with this form. Public companies must also lodge a Form 208.

C3 Change to share structure

Where a change to the share structure table has occurred (eg. as a result of the issue or cancellation of shares), please show the updated details for the share classes affected. Details of share classes not affected by the change are not required here.

Share Full title if not standard Total number of Total amount Total amount class code shares (current paid on these unpaid on these after changes) shares shares ORD ORDINARY SHARES 60,028,870 $33,608,259 $0

