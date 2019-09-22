Probiotec : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PROBIOTEC LIMITED
ACN 075 170 151
Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company
to be held at:
Date
Thursday, 24 October 2019
Time
11.00 am Melbourne time
Place
Arnold Bloch Leibler
Level 21, 333 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
This is an important document
If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document, please consult your legal, financial or other professional adviser
Notice of Annual General Meeting
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders of Probiotec Limited (the "Company") will be at the offices of Arnold Bloch Leibler, Level 21, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 11.00 am Melbourne time.
Ordinary Business
Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following non-binding ordinary resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."
Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Greg Lan
To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That Mr Greg Lan, who retires as a Director by rotation in accordance with clause 13.5 of the Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, and, in accordance with clause 13.6 of the Constitution, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the
Company."
Special Business
Resolution 3 - Approval of Executive Option Plan
To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That for the purposes of Exception 9 of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the Company under the Probiotec Executive Option Plan to grant options and issue fully paid ordinary shares on the exercise of those options to eligible participants."
Resolution 4 - Issue of Shares and Provision of Loan to the Chief Executive Officer
To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the Company under the Probiotec Executive Option Plan to:
issue up to 4,600,000 fully paid shares to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wesley Stringer, on his exercise of 4,600,000 options; and
provide a loan for $4,860,000 to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wesley Stringer, to assist him to acquire the shares."
6 Resolution 5 - Approval of Financial Assistance
To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following special resolution:
"That for the purposes of sections 260A and 260B(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), approval is given for the financial assistance to be provided to the Company in connection with the Transaction as described in the accompanying Explanatory Statement."
By order of the Board
Jared Stringer
Company Secretary
26 August 2019
1. Defined Terms
Capitalised terms used in this Notice of AGM (including those used in the items set out in this Notice) have, unless otherwise defined, the same meanings as set out in the Glossary of Terms in the Explanatory Notes attached to this Notice.
2. Materials accompanying this Notice
The following materials accompany this Notice:
the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report, including the Remuneration Report, if you have elected to receive a printed copy and have not withdrawn that election;
the Explanatory Notes setting out details relevant to the business set out in this Notice; and
a Proxy Form.
Voting and required majority - Corporations Act
In accordance with section 249HA of the Corporations Act forresolutions 1 to 4 to be effective:
not less than 28 days written notice specifying the intention to propose the resolutions has been given; and
each resolution must be passed by more than 50% of all the votes cast by Shareholders entitled to vote on the resolutions (whether in person or by proxy, attorney or representative).
In accordance with section 249HA of the Corporations Act forresolution 5 to be effective:
not less than 28 days written notice specifying the intention to propose the resolutions has been given; and
each resolution must be passed by more than 75% of all the votes cast by Shareholders entitled to vote on the resolutions (whether in person or by proxy, attorney or representative).
Subject to paragraph 4 below, on a show of hands every Shareholder has one vote and, on a poll, every Shareholder has one vote for each Ordinary Share held
Shareholders Eligible to Vote
Pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001, the Board has determined that the shareholding of each Shareholder for the purposes of ascertaining their voting entitlements at the Meeting will be as it appears in the Company's register of Shareholders at 7.00pm Melbourne time on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 ("Effective Time").
Proxies and Representatives
All Shareholders at the Effective Time who are entitled to attend at the AGM may appoint a proxy for that purpose.
A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.
Each Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes at the AGM, may appoint up to 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes that each proxy is entitled to exercise. If a Shareholderdoes not specify the proportion or number of that Shareholder's votes each proxy may exercise, each proxy will be entitled to exercise
half of the votes. An additional Proxy Form will be supplied by the Company on request.
If a proxy is given by a body corporate, a Proxy Form must be executed in writing under the common seal of the corporation or otherwise in accordance with section 127 of the Corporations Act or signed by an attorney.
If a proxy is given by a natural person, a Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of that person or that person's attorney.
To be effective, the Proxy Form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy, must be received by the Company at least 48 hours before the time for holding of the Meeting or any adjourned Meeting.
by hand to:
by post to:
by fax to:
or online at:
Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, 225 George Street Sydney NSW 2000
Any Proxy Form received after this deadline (including at the Meeting) will be treated as invalid.
A proxy may decide whether to vote on any motion, except where the proxy is required by law or the Constitution to vote or abstain from voting, in their capacity as proxy. If a proxy is directed how to vote on an item of business, the proxy may vote on that item only in accordance with the direction.
If a Shareholder appoints the Chairperson as the Shareholder's proxy and does not specify how the Chairperson is to vote, the Chairperson will vote, as proxy for that Shareholder, in favour of / against each resolution as set out in the Explanatory Notes.
A Shareholder that is a body corporate may appoint an individual as its representative to exercise all or any of the powers the body corporate may exercise at the Meeting. The appointment may be a standing one.
Please refer to the Proxy Form accompanying this Notice for more information.
