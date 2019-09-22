Probiotec : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document, please consult your legal, financial or other professional adviser

This is an important document

to be held at:

Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company

Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders of Probiotec Limited (the "Company") will be at the offices of Arnold Bloch Leibler, Level 21, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 11.00 am Melbourne time.

Ordinary Business

Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following non-binding ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted." Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Greg Lan

To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Greg Lan, who retires as a Director by rotation in accordance with clause 13.5 of the Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, and, in accordance with clause 13.6 of the Constitution, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the

Company."

Special Business

Resolution 3 - Approval of Executive Option Plan

To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Exception 9 of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the Company under the Probiotec Executive Option Plan to grant options and issue fully paid ordinary shares on the exercise of those options to eligible participants." Resolution 4 - Issue of Shares and Provision of Loan to the Chief Executive Officer

To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the Company under the Probiotec Executive Option Plan to:

issue up to 4,600,000 fully paid shares to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wesley Stringer, on his exercise of 4,600,000 options; and provide a loan for $4,860,000 to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wesley Stringer, to assist him to acquire the shares."

6 Resolution 5 - Approval of Financial Assistance

To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following special resolution:

