Probiotec : Release of shares from escrow

25 September 2018

RELEASE OF SHARES FROM VOLUNTARY ESCROW

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) ("Company" or "Probiotec") advises the upcoming release of shares from escrow.

As part of the acquisition of South Pack Laboratories (Aust) Pty Ltd ("SPL") a total of 3,950,000 fully paid ordinary shares were issued to an entity associated with the founder of SPL, with 50% to be subject to escrow for 1 year and the remaining 50% to be subject to escrow for 2 years.

Accordingly, 1,975,000 fully paid ordinary shares will be released from escrow on 4 October 2018.

The remaining 1,975,000 fully paid ordinary shares will remain subject to escrow until 4

October 2019.

About Probiotec

Probiotec Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of a range of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and specialty ingredients. The company owns two manufacturing facilities in Australia and distributes its products both domestically and internationally. Products are manufactured by Probiotec for both its own products and on behalf of others, including major international pharmaceutical companies.

