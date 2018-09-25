Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Probiotec Limited    PBP   AU000000PBP7

PROBIOTEC LIMITED (PBP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/24
1.365 AUD   +0.37%
07:18aPROBIOTEC : Release of shares from escrow
PU
09/04PROBIOTEC LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/23PROBIOTEC : Dividend/Distribution - PBP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Probiotec : Release of shares from escrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:18am CEST

83 Cherry Lane

Laverton North, VIC 3026

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

AUSTRALIA

ABN 91 075 170 151

Phone: + 61 3 9278 7555 Fax: + 61 3 9369 6730

www.probiotec.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 September 2018

RELEASE OF SHARES FROM VOLUNTARY ESCROW

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) ("Company" or "Probiotec") advises the upcoming release of shares from escrow.

As part of the acquisition of South Pack Laboratories (Aust) Pty Ltd ("SPL") a total of 3,950,000 fully paid ordinary shares were issued to an entity associated with the founder of SPL, with 50% to be subject to escrow for 1 year and the remaining 50% to be subject to escrow for 2 years.

Accordingly, 1,975,000 fully paid ordinary shares will be released from escrow on 4 October 2018.

The remaining 1,975,000 fully paid ordinary shares will remain subject to escrow until 4

October 2019.

-ends-

About Probiotec

Probiotec Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of a range of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and specialty ingredients. The company owns two manufacturing facilities in Australia and distributes its products both domestically and internationally. Products are manufactured by Probiotec for both its own products and on behalf of others, including major international pharmaceutical companies.

Further details about Probiotec are available atwww.probiotec.com.au

For further information contact:

Mr Wes Stringer Managing Director (03) 9278 7555

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 05:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROBIOTEC LIMITED
07:18aPROBIOTEC : Release of shares from escrow
PU
09/04PROBIOTEC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/23PROBIOTEC : Dividend/Distribution - PBP
PU
07/26PROBIOTEC : Result Update
PU
05/02PROBIOTEC : Purchase of Property for Expansion
PU
04/26PROBIOTEC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04/24PROBIOTEC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/20PROBIOTEC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017PROBIOTEC : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C
PU
2017PROBIOTEC : Strategic Plan and Outlook
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Assessing High-Income Covered Call CEFs 
Chart PROBIOTEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Probiotec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROBIOTEC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wesley Stringer CEO, Executive Director & MD
Geoffrey Ronald Pearce Chairman
Jared Stringer CFO, Secretary & Financial Controller
Greg Lan Independent Non-Executive Director
Dustin Stringer General Manager-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROBIOTEC LIMITED51.67%65
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%383 312
PFIZER21.29%258 285
NOVARTIS-0.63%216 108
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.60%211 501
MERCK AND COMPANY26.36%189 092
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.