Probiotec : Release of shares from escrow

PROBIOTEC LIMITED
ABN 91 075 170 151
83 CHERRY LANE, LAVERTON NORTH, VIC
3026
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
25 September 2019
RELEASE OF SHARES FROM VOLUNTARY ESCROW
Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) ("Company" or "Probiotec") advises the upcoming release of shares from escrow.
As part of the acquisition of South Pack Laboratories (Aust) Pty Ltd ("SPL") a total of 3,950,000 fully paid ordinary shares were issued to an entity associated with the founder of SPL, with 50% to be subject to escrow for 1 year and the remaining 50% to be subject to escrow for 2 years.
Accordingly, the remaining 1,975,000 fully paid ordinary shares will be released from escrow on 4 October 2019 (being 2 years from the date of the SPL acquisition).
About Probiotec
Probiotec Limited is a manufacturer, packer and distributor of a range of prescription and over-the- counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and consumer health products. The company owns three manufacturing facilities across Australia. Products are manufactured by Probiotec on behalf of a range of clients, including major international pharmaceutical companies.
Further details about Probiotec are available at www.probiotec.com.au
