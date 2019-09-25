Log in
Probiotec : Release of shares from escrow

09/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

ABN 91 075 170 151

83 CHERRY LANE, LAVERTON NORTH, VIC

3026

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 September 2019

RELEASE OF SHARES FROM VOLUNTARY ESCROW

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) ("Company" or "Probiotec") advises the upcoming release of shares from escrow.

As part of the acquisition of South Pack Laboratories (Aust) Pty Ltd ("SPL") a total of 3,950,000 fully paid ordinary shares were issued to an entity associated with the founder of SPL, with 50% to be subject to escrow for 1 year and the remaining 50% to be subject to escrow for 2 years.

Accordingly, the remaining 1,975,000 fully paid ordinary shares will be released from escrow on 4 October 2019 (being 2 years from the date of the SPL acquisition).

-ends-

About Probiotec

Probiotec Limited is a manufacturer, packer and distributor of a range of prescription and over-the- counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and consumer health products. The company owns three manufacturing facilities across Australia. Products are manufactured by Probiotec on behalf of a range of clients, including major international pharmaceutical companies.

Further details about Probiotec are available at www.probiotec.com.au

For further information contact:

Wes Stringer, Managing Director

Ph: (03) 9278 7555

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:47:03 UTC
