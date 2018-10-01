Log in
PROBIOTEC LIMITED (PBP)

PROBIOTEC LIMITED (PBP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/28
1.46 AUD   +0.69%
03:12aPROBIOTEC : Sale & Leaseback Completed
PU
09/25PROBIOTEC : Release of shares from escrow
PU
09/04PROBIOTEC LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Probiotec : Sale & Leaseback Completed

10/01/2018 | 03:12am CEST

83 Cherry Lane

Laverton North, VIC 3026

AUSTRALIA

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

Phone: + 61 3 9278 7555

ABN 91 075 170 151

Fax: + 61 3 9369 6730

www.probiotec.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

1 October 2018

COMPLETION OF SALE AND LEASE BACK OF PROBIOTEC MANUFACTURING

FACILITY

Probiotec Limited (ASX: PBP) ("Probiotec") announces that it has completed the sale and leaseback of its manufacturing facility at 79-85 Cherry Lane, Laverton North as initially advised on 27 August 2018.

At settlement, Probiotec received an amount of $21.5 million in cash with further $3 million to be held in trust and released upon completion of development works by Probiotec on 85 Cherry Lane, which include the construction of new purpose-built warehouse and manufacturing facility. These works are estimated to cost $3 million and are scheduled for completion within 12 months.

--- ends ---

About Probiotec

Probiotec Limited is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and specialty ingredients. The company owns two manufacturing facilities in Australia and distributes its products both domestically and internationally. Products are manufactured by Probiotec for both its own products and on behalf of others, including major international pharmaceutical companies.

Further details about Probiotec are available atwww.probiotec.com.au.

For further information contact:

Wes Stringer, Managing Director Ph: (03) 9278 7555

Disclaimer

Probiotec Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 01:11:03 UTC
