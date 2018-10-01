Probiotec : Sale & Leaseback Completed

83 Cherry Lane

Laverton North, VIC 3026

AUSTRALIA

PROBIOTEC LIMITED

Phone: + 61 3 9278 7555

ABN 91 075 170 151

Fax: + 61 3 9369 6730

www.probiotec.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

1 October 2018

COMPLETION OF SALE AND LEASE BACK OF PROBIOTEC MANUFACTURING

FACILITY

Probiotec Limited (ASX: PBP) ("Probiotec") announces that it has completed the sale and leaseback of its manufacturing facility at 79-85 Cherry Lane, Laverton North as initially advised on 27 August 2018.

At settlement, Probiotec received an amount of $21.5 million in cash with further $3 million to be held in trust and released upon completion of development works by Probiotec on 85 Cherry Lane, which include the construction of new purpose-built warehouse and manufacturing facility. These works are estimated to cost $3 million and are scheduled for completion within 12 months.

--- ends ---

