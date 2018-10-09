Probiotec : Sucessful Completion - Pharma Brands

83 Cherry Lane
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
9 October 2018
COMPLETION OF SALE OF PHARMACEUTICAL BRANDS
Probiotec Limited (ASX: PBP) ("Probiotec") today announces that it has completed the sale of the Gold Cross, David Craig and Skin Basics brands, as initially advised on 24 August 2018.
Probiotec received gross proceeds of $13.5 million.
About Probiotec
Probiotec Limited is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and specialty ingredients. The company owns two manufacturing facilities in Australia and distributes its products both domestically and internationally. Products are manufactured by Probiotec for both its own products and on behalf of others, including major international pharmaceutical companies.
Further details about Probiotec are available atwww.probiotec.com.au.
For further information contact:
Wes Stringer, Managing Director Ph: (03) 9278 7555
