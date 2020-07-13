Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA    PCZ   DE0006223407

PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(PCZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: International Finance Corporation and ProCredit deepen their cooperation to support SMEs in nine emerging economies during the corona crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: International Finance Corporation and ProCredit deepen their cooperation to support SMEs in nine emerging economies during the corona crisis

13.07.2020 / 06:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

International Finance Corporation and ProCredit deepen their cooperation to support SMEs in nine emerging economies during the corona crisis

- IFC is making USD 100 million available to SMEs through the ProCredit group

- The target countries are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador, Kosovo, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine

- The financial resources are aimed at providing SMEs with short-term access to additional working capital

Frankfurt am Main, 13 July 2020 - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding; ProCredit) are providing targeted financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enable them to bridge COVID-19-related liquidity bottlenecks and to take advantage of potential opportunities arising from the crisis. For this purpose IFC is granting a loan of USD 100 million to ProCredit Holding. The loan is being granted under the IFC's Working Capital Solutions (WCS) programme.

The funds will be available at short notice to qualified SMEs in nine of the altogether twelve ProCredit banks. These are the ProCredit banks in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador, Kosovo, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

The Management Board of ProCredit Holding is firmly convinced that the ProCredit banks are well positioned to play an important and positive role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in their respective countries. In the Board's view, a robust SME sector will be of central importance for the macroeconomic recovery of the countries in which ProCredit banks operate, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Management Board is confident that the funds made available by ProCredit's long-standing partner IFC will enable well-positioned SMEs to develop further and find new business opportunities.

"This financing is designed to support SMEs whose cashflows have been impacted by the pandemic" said Vittorio Di Bello, IFC's Regional Head of Industry for Financial Institutions in Europe and Central Asia. "ProCredit's SME focus and extensive geographic outreach will be instrumental in improving access to financing to these enterprises, which are usually underserved and in need of it the most."

IFC is a shareholder of ProCredit Holding and in 2019 it invested USD 90 million in ProCredit Holding's first ever Green Bond issue.

Contact:
Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138,
E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

Jennifer Bisping, IFC Vienna, Tel.: +43 1 21 70 588, E-mail: jbisping@ifc.org

About the International Finance Corporation (IFC)
IFC - a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group - is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2019, we invested more than $19 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.


About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group's superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains statements relating to our future business development and financial performance, as well as statements relating to future actions or developments affecting ProCredit Holding or the ProCredit banks which may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the management of ProCredit Holding's current expectations and specific assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of ProCredit Holding or of the ProCredit banks. They are therefore subject to a multitude of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove incorrect, then the actual results, performance and achievements (both negative and positive) of ProCredit Holding or of the ProCredit banks may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. ProCredit Holding or the ProCredit banks do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in the event of deviations from the expected development.


13.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49-69-951437-0
Fax: +49-69-951437-168
E-mail: pch.info@procredit-group.com
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006223407
WKN: 622340
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1091821

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1091821  13.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1091821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO.
01:05aPROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : International Finance Corporation and ProCredi..
EQ
06/29PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Management Board of ProCredit General Partner ..
EQ
05/14PROCREDIT : closes Q1 2020 with portfolio growth and an improved financial resul..
EQ
05/08PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
04/28PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
03/26PROCREDIT : achieves good growth and solid financial results in 2019
PU
03/26PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : ProCredit group achieves good growth and solid..
EQ
03/18PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
2019PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
EQ
2019PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 248 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2020 48,9 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
Yield 2020 3,99%
Capitalization 359 M 406 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 024
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,30 €
Last Close Price 6,10 €
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claus-Peter Zeitinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gabriel Schor Head- Finance, Controlling & Treasury
Sandrine Massiani Manager-IT, Human Resources & Compliance
Christian Krämer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petar Slavov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA-15.86%406
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.70%164 967
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.64%58 844
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.26%52 864
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-6.22%48 638
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.61%46 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group