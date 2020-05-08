DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.05.2020 / 09:40

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 14, 2020Address: https://procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 14, 2020Address: https://procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/

