PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(PCZ)
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/08/2020 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.05.2020 / 09:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: https://procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: https://procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/

08.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1039579  08.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1039579&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
