Aether : and Procter & Gamble Begin 3D Printing and AI Development Project

Aether, the pioneer of AI enhanced 3D printing and bioprinting, today
announced the commencement of a two year joint development agreement
with Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) “P&G” for the development of cutting
edge 3D printing and AI technologies.
Aether 1, the world’s most advanced multi-tool and multi-material 3D
printer, will be used as a technology creation platform to develop an
array of hardware and software capabilities designed to automate and
improve product research applications for P&G, as well as to develop a
revolutionary next-generation Aether 3D printer.
“Aether is working with P&G to completely redefine 3D printing. It’s no
longer going to be just about depositing a material or two in a specific
pattern,” said Aether CEO and Founder Ryan Franks. “We’re building
something more like an intelligent robotic craftsman, able to perform
highly complex tasks with many different tools, visually evaluate and
correct its work throughout the fabrication process, and constantly
learn how to improve.”
3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Development will include creating an interconnected network of computer
vision and AI algorithms to significantly increase multi-tool and
multi-material 3D printing automation, as well as build a dramatically
expanded suite of features designed to expand the possibilities for the
field of 3D printing.
An array of high-performance cameras will be paired with custom designed
hardware to enable new robotics capabilities never-before-seen on a 3D
printer.
These include real-time in-situ print monitoring with dynamic
intelligent response for parameter adjustment and error correction,
automatic performance of post-processing treatments, object recognition
and manipulation, automation of multi-tool hybrid manufacturing
processes, and a groundbreaking user interface which will enable users
to interact with a 3D printer in entirely new ways.
MACHINE LEARNING IMAGE PROCESSING
Aether is developing additional software to automate image processing
for P&G with the goal of providing a substantial increase in speed over
manual processing methods.
Deep learning techniques will be used to train multiple neural networks
such as convolutional neural networks, deep residual networks,
generative query networks or other generative neural networks to achieve
high-accuracy automatic 2D to 3D file conversion for P&G researchers.
FOUNDATIONAL TECHNOLOGY
The development of advanced automation for multi-material 3D printing
and hybrid manufacturing may have wide reaching impact across many
fields.
Aether’s goal is to combine AI with robotics to make it quick and easy
to print complex structures using a wide variety of materials, tools,
and fabrication methods, which would be a major step forward towards 3D
printing reaching its potential.
Researchers will be able to prototype and test their ideas more rapidly
and effectively. Scientists will gain a new tool they can use to make
major breakthroughs with a faster and more efficient modeling platform.
ABOUT AETHER:
Aether is a San Francisco 3D printing and AI startup, and the maker of
Aether 1.
Aether 1 is an all-in-one 3D printer designed for 3D bioprinting and
hybrid manufacturing. A total of up to 24 simultaneous tools enable
users to combine more tools, materials, and fabrication methods than any
3D printer in the world, while computer vision automates difficult and
time-consuming tasks.
Aether is also developing medical image advanced visualization AI
software, featuring automatic organ/tissue segmentation and automatic
conversion to single or multi-material 3D files.
Learn more at https://discoveraether.com/
