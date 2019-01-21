Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Procter & Gamble Company    PG

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (PG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Henkel's investment in brands, online to hit 2019 profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 05:43am EST
A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured in Duesseldorf

BERLIN (Reuters) - Henkel warned earnings would fall this year as it steps up investment in digital technology and brands such as Schwarzkopf shampoo and Persil detergent in its battle with rivals Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Shares in the German consumer products group fell almost 6.5 percent on Monday after it announced plans to spend about an extra 300 million euros ($341 million) a year, on top of annual capital expenditure of around 800 million euros.

The news came as it missed analyst expectations for 2018 results, with preliminary sales up an underlying 2.4 percent to 19.9 billion euros and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 2.7 percent. Full figures are due on Feb. 21.

Henkel shares, which have fallen almost 20 percent in the last year, were down 6.5 percent at 0952 GMT.

"While there is plenty of bad news in the valuation at this level, this update does nothing to restore confidence in management, nor their command of the numbers and outlook," said Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo.

Henkel has underperformed rivals like Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) and Unilever in recent years, with underlying sales in its beauty care business falling 0.7 percent in 2018 and the laundry unit growing just 1.9 percent.

Majority owned by the family that founded it, Henkel has grown into a global company by buying up brands around the world, but it has not made major acquisitions since buying North American detergent maker Sun Products for $3.6 billion in 2016.

The company said about two-thirds of its extra annual spending would go on its brands, innovations and marketing, with the rest funding its digital transformation.

It said the investment would mean adjusted EPS for 2019 would likely fall by about 5 percent, although it stuck to its usual goal of annual underlying sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

To revive growth in beauty care, Henkel plans new formulations of brands like Schauma and Gliss and will relaunch its fast-growing Got2b brand aimed at younger consumers and expand the product range for men.

As it battles P&G for market share in laundry care, Henkel said it planned an innovation drive for Persil, including launching a "four-chamber" pod as well as concentrated formulas to sell online and special packaging for ecommerce sales.

Henkel expects tough conditions to persist in the consumer goods market in 2019, but good growth in industrial production, important for its adhesives unit, which makes glue for appliances, electronics and packaging.

Despite the investment, Henkel said it was still only targeting underlying - or organic - sales growth of between 2 and 4 percent for 2020 and beyond, and growth in adjusted EPS in the mid- to high-single digit range.

"If the extra 300 million euros is to 'capture growth', why is the expected growth rate not increasing? It doesn't say much that's positive about what management expects for the development of Henkel's markets," said James Edwardes Jones, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

Henkel also said it wanted to increase its dividend payout ratio to 30 to 40 percent of net income from fiscal year 2019 onwards from 25 to 35 percent now.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)

(Editing by Thomas Seythal and Mark Potter)

By Emma Thomasson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENKEL -6.64% 90.66 Delayed Quote.1.70%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.86% 91.42 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
UNILEVER 0.41% 4073.5 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.06% 46.805 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
05:43aHenkel's investment in brands, online to hit 2019 profit
RE
01/19MARKET SNAPSHOT: On Trade, China's Private-equity King Is 'hopeful For The Be..
DJ
01/18PROCTER & GAMBLE : Old Spice Goes to Ends of Earth to Find New Old Spice Guy Deo..
BU
01/18Consumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers
RE
01/18TRIAN TO SKIP PPG BOARD CHALLENGE AF : sources
RE
01/17PROCTER & GAMBLE : Gillette's Ad With a #MeToo Edge Gets Mixed Reactions -- Upda..
DJ
01/17PROCTER & GAMBLE : Gillette's Ad With a #Metoo Edge Gets Mixed Reactions
DJ
01/17PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/16Plastics, consumer goods makers in $1.5 billion pledge to rein in waste
RE
01/15PROCTER & GAMBLE : Gillette's 'We Believe' ad receives mixed feedback
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 66 831 M
EBIT 2019 14 368 M
Net income 2019 11 370 M
Debt 2019 30 576 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 20,67
P/E ratio 2020 19,41
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 92,9 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.54%227 765
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-0.93%152 654
UNILEVER (NL)-1.20%152 640
UNILEVER-1.23%152 640
RECKITT BENCKISER-0.58%54 441
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY5.23%53 774
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.