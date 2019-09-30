Log in
Nestle, P&G Fall Short of Anti-Deforestation Goals -Reuters

09/30/2019 | 04:45am EDT

-- Nestle and Procter & Gamble won't hit their 2020 goal of only sourcing key ingredients that don't contribute to deforestation, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing company statements.

-- Nestle told Reuters it now predicts that over 90 percent of its key agricultural commodities will be verified deforestation-free by the end of 2020, up from 77 percent at the beginning of 2019.

-- P&G didn't tell Reuters if it had a new estimate for 2020.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2oxrRh5

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

