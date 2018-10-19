P&G Up Over 8% After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $87.07, up $6.83 or 8.51%

-- Would be highest close since Jan. 26, 2018, when it closed at $87.73

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 10.21%

-- Earlier Friday, Procter & Gamble booked its strongest quarterly sales growth in five years, driven by gains in the beauty segment, as the consumer-products giant snapped a stretch of lackluster growth. Profit rose 12% to $3.2 billion, or $1.22 cents a share, in the first quarter, which ended Sept. 30

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Up 4.61% month-to-date

-- Up 22.74% from its 52-week closing low of $70.94 on May 2, 2018

-- Traded as high as $87.20; highest intraday level since Jan. 31, 2018, when it hit $87.41

-- Up 8.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose as much as 10.67%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 46.31 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:36:35 a.m. ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet