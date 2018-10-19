Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Procter & Gamble Company    PG

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (PG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

P&G Up Over 8% After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is currently at $87.07, up $6.83 or 8.51%

-- Would be highest close since Jan. 26, 2018, when it closed at $87.73

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 10.21%

-- Earlier Friday, Procter & Gamble booked its strongest quarterly sales growth in five years, driven by gains in the beauty segment, as the consumer-products giant snapped a stretch of lackluster growth. Profit rose 12% to $3.2 billion, or $1.22 cents a share, in the first quarter, which ended Sept. 30

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Up 4.61% month-to-date

-- Up 22.74% from its 52-week closing low of $70.94 on May 2, 2018

-- Traded as high as $87.20; highest intraday level since Jan. 31, 2018, when it hit $87.41

-- Up 8.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose as much as 10.67%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 46.31 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:36:35 a.m. ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 25460 Delayed Quote.2.15%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
NASDAQ 100 0.60% 7165.1022 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.36% 7517.8519 Delayed Quote.8.60%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 7.09% 85.9132 Delayed Quote.-13.95%
S&P 500 -1.44% 2768.79 Real-time Quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
05:59pPROCTER & GAMBLE : Product demand helps Procter & Gamble beat profit, sales esti..
RE
05:56pP&G shares surge on strong results, higher product prices
RE
05:17pP&G Up Over 8% After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
04:14pPROCTER & GAMBLE : US stocks jump following strong company earnings
AQ
03:58pPROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03:50pPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Posts Strongest Sales Growth in Five Years -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:42pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Strong earnings send US stocks higher
AQ
03:04pPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Posts Strongest Sales Growth in Five Years -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:22pPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Posts Strongest Sales Growth in Five Years -- Update
DJ
01:49pPROCTER & GAMBLE : Earnings Beat Expectations, Organic Sales Up
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:23aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/19/2018) 
07:42aP&G gains 4.4% premarket as fiscal Q1 EPS beats, reaffirms year guidance 
07:01aProcter & Gamble beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
10/18Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
10/16Clorox Rally Causes Fear - Cramer's Mad Money (10/15/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 66 501 M
EBIT 2019 14 437 M
Net income 2019 11 183 M
Debt 2019 30 699 M
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 18,53
P/E ratio 2020 17,21
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 83,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.95%199 730
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-5.08%152 478
UNILEVER (NL)-1.70%152 019
UNILEVER-2.96%152 019
RECKITT BENCKISER-5.48%59 590
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-17.11%54 355
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.