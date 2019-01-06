Log in
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (PG)

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (PG)
My previous session
Procter & Gamble : AI-Powered Skin Analysis, Smart Shopping and Scent Dispersion Technology on Display by P&G at the Consumer Electronics Show

01/06/2019

SK-II, Olay, Gillette, Oral-B Among Brands Unveiling Connected Products for Everyday Life

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) brought life and laboratory together as it turned the spotlight on six new, connected products designed to improve everyday life at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). For the first time, P&G executives took the stage at the world’s preeminent showcase for global innovation and shared how the company is leveraging cutting edge technologies to develop new products and enhance everyday experiences for consumers around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005087/en/

AIRIA is a revolutionary approach to whole-home scenting. With noticeable fragrances that don’t fade ...

AIRIA is a revolutionary approach to whole-home scenting. With noticeable fragrances that don’t fade, you can customize scent coverage for any space on a schedule that works for you. (Photo: Business Wire)

Featured products and services include:

  • SK-II’s Future X Smart Store, transforming beauty retail shopping with facial recognition and gesture-driven “phygital” experiences, augmented by SK-II’s proprietary skin science and diagnostics.
  • Olay’s Skin Advisor platform, which uses artificial intelligence to provide personalized skincare analysis and recommendations by analyzing selfies and a short questionnaire.
  • The Oral-B Genius X toothbrush, which uses artificial intelligence to recognize how users are brushing and provides personalized feedback that leads to better brushing, and superior oral health.
  • The new Heated Razor by GilletteLabs, which features a warming bar that heats up in less than one second and elevates the shave experience, delivering the pleasure of a hot towel shave with every stroke.
  • Opté Precision Skincare System combines camera optics, proprietary algorithms, printing technology and skincare in one device that scans the skin, detects hyperpigmentation and applies corrective serum with precision application to reveal the natural beauty of skin.
  • AIRIA, a smart home fragrance system that uses patented, capillary action and heating technology to establish scent-enhancing ambiance with the touch of a button.

“We’re living in a time of mass disruption, where the exponential power of technology combined with shifting societal and environmental forces are transforming consumer experiences every day,” said Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. “P&G is integrating cutting-edge technologies into everyday products and services to improve people’s lives. We’re combining what’s needed with what’s possible. By answering the question, ‘what if,’ we’re delivering irresistibly superior consumer experiences.”

“We’re innovating faster than ever, combining more than 180 years of capability with the entrepreneurial spirit of a lean startup,” said P&G Chief Research, Development and Innovation Officer, Kathy Fish. “As consumers are changing, so are we. What remains the same is our focus on deeply understanding how consumers live, work and play so we know precisely what they want. When we combine breakthrough science and technologies with this deep consumer understanding, we’re able to deliver transformative innovations that improve life every day.”

Additional products will be introduced on Tuesday in P&G’s LifeLab exhibit when CES opens to the public. P&G promises an immersive experience that highlights how the company’s approach to innovation and partnership-building is creating the products consumers want, often before they even know they want them. In addition to product demos, visitors to the booth can listen to panel discussions and presentations from P&G and high-profile consumer and tech partners, and discover the ways that technology is connecting everyday life.

P&G’s Chief Information Officer Javier Polit said, “We are at CES because we want others to see how we are leading in applying technology to consumer packaged goods, and how we are sharing our experience and resources in partnerships that bring new products to life. We are open for business this week, and we are also hopeful that this showcase of our own innovations opens the door to new ideas and new experiences that will ultimately benefit the consumer.”

P&G is exhibiting in booth 42131 at the Smart Homes area of CES, located in The Sands Expo Convention Center, from January 8 – 11.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.


© Business Wire 2019
