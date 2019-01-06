Procter & Gamble : AI-Powered Skin Analysis, Smart Shopping and Scent Dispersion Technology on Display by P&G at the Consumer Electronics Show

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) brought life and laboratory
together as it turned the spotlight on six new, connected products
designed to improve everyday life at the Consumer Electronics Show
(CES). For the first time, P&G executives took the stage at the world’s
preeminent showcase for global innovation and shared how the company is
leveraging cutting edge technologies to develop new products and enhance
everyday experiences for consumers around the world.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005087/en/
AIRIA is a revolutionary approach to whole-home scenting. With noticeable fragrances that don’t fade, you can customize scent coverage for any space on a schedule that works for you. (Photo: Business Wire)
Featured products and services include:
-
SK-II’s Future X Smart Store, transforming beauty retail
shopping with facial recognition and gesture-driven “phygital”
experiences, augmented by SK-II’s proprietary skin science and
diagnostics.
-
Olay’s Skin Advisor platform, which uses artificial
intelligence to provide personalized skincare analysis and
recommendations by analyzing selfies and a short questionnaire.
-
The Oral-B Genius X toothbrush, which uses artificial
intelligence to recognize how users are brushing and provides
personalized feedback that leads to better brushing, and superior oral
health.
-
The new Heated Razor by GilletteLabs, which features a warming
bar that heats up in less than one second and elevates the shave
experience, delivering the pleasure of a hot towel shave with every
stroke.
-
Opté Precision Skincare System combines camera optics,
proprietary algorithms, printing technology and skincare in one device
that scans the skin, detects hyperpigmentation and applies corrective
serum with precision application to reveal the natural beauty of skin.
-
AIRIA, a smart home fragrance system that uses patented,
capillary action and heating technology to establish scent-enhancing
ambiance with the touch of a button.
“We’re living in a time of mass disruption, where the exponential power
of technology combined with shifting societal and environmental forces
are transforming consumer experiences every day,” said Chief Brand
Officer Marc Pritchard. “P&G is integrating cutting-edge technologies
into everyday products and services to improve people’s lives. We’re
combining what’s needed with what’s possible. By answering the question,
‘what if,’ we’re delivering irresistibly superior consumer experiences.”
“We’re innovating faster than ever, combining more than 180 years of
capability with the entrepreneurial spirit of a lean startup,” said P&G
Chief Research, Development and Innovation Officer, Kathy Fish. “As
consumers are changing, so are we. What remains the same is our focus on
deeply understanding how consumers live, work and play so we know
precisely what they want. When we combine breakthrough science and
technologies with this deep consumer understanding, we’re able to
deliver transformative innovations that improve life every day.”
Additional products will be introduced on Tuesday in P&G’s LifeLab
exhibit when CES opens to the public. P&G promises an immersive
experience that highlights how the company’s approach to innovation and
partnership-building is creating the products consumers want, often
before they even know they want them. In addition to product demos,
visitors to the booth can listen to panel discussions and presentations
from P&G and high-profile consumer and tech partners, and discover the
ways that technology is connecting everyday life.
P&G’s Chief Information Officer Javier Polit said, “We are at CES
because we want others to see how we are leading in applying technology
to consumer packaged goods, and how we are sharing our experience and
resources in partnerships that bring new products to life. We are open
for business this week, and we are also hopeful that this showcase of
our own innovations opens the door to new ideas and new experiences that
will ultimately benefit the consumer.”
P&G is exhibiting in booth 42131 at the Smart Homes area of CES, located
in The Sands Expo Convention Center, from January 8 – 11.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit
http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and
its brands.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005087/en/