Procter & Gamble : ALWAYS DISCREET® Aims to Show Women with Bladder Leaks Are Not What You Expect

New Survey Data from ALWAYS DISCREET® Uncovers Truth about Bladder Leaks and New Video Calls Women to Spark a Conversation and Share Their Stories

It’s time to shed some light on an issue not often discussed. It’s considered a taboo subject – but is more common than people think. Sixty-nine percent of women feel embarrassed talking about a sensitive bladder, yet one third of adult women have experienced leaks at some point. Misperceptions persist about bladder leaks, making women feel alone, even though such a large part of the population has experienced them. As part of Always, the leading feminine protection brand, Always Discreet exists to unleash women’s confidence. We want to change the way people think and talk about bladder leaks, letting women everywhere know they are not alone, so that they can feel more confident in their bodies.

New data uncovered by Always Discreet, and the release of a dynamic new video, challenge the stigma about women with bladder leaks. According to the new survey data, at least 1 in 3 women above the age of 18 have experienced bladder leaks in the past three months. This stat, and the video, show people everywhere that women who experience bladder leaks are not what you expect.

Always Discreet is working to normalize the conversation around bladder leaks for all women, so more people understand leaks happen at many different ages for many different reasons. This woman could be a new mom learning about her baby, as well as her new body, a repeat marathoner with amazing endurance and willpower, or a favorite friend who always makes you laugh the hardest. All these women live life to their fullest potential, and with all that growth and excitement, are constantly challenged to adapt to normal physical changes – including bladder leaks caused by stress on their bladders. Despite the facts, the survey found 58% of women feel alone in their experience with bladder leaks, and this does not need to be the case. Many women reported that talking about leaks within a community would make them feel more empowered and supported. This is why Always Discreet is encouraging women to combat the taboo around bladder leaks by sharing their own #NotWhatYouExpect moment via social media.

Additional Key #NotWhatYouExpect Survey Findings:

Only 32% of women who experience leaks have gone through menopause

80% of women feel like people do not talk about bladder leaks, making the topic feel taboo

53% of women have given birth to a child

Nearly one in ten have run a half/full marathon, and nearly one in ten consider themselves runners or athletes

15% of women who experience leaks exercise very regularly or consider themselves runners/athletes

“We want to give women a platform to be proud out loud of the lives they’ve lived, the bodies they have and the reasons they might leak a little,” said Stefani Valkonen, P&G Feminine Care Global Communications Director. “Women with bladder leaks are women you know. They are moms experiencing the ups and downs of parenthood, devoted athletes who push their body to unbelievable lengths, and people who’ve led fruitful, laughter-filled lives in all areas.”

To show this diversity, Always Discreet has also launched an online video: Women with Bladder Leaks Are #NotWhatYouExpect showcasing many different women you might not expect to experience bladder leaks. Always Discreet’s study found better representation of women with leaks would help women feel more supported – and the purpose of this video is to show all women who experience leaks that they are not alone. Sharing the video, along with a personal experience, aims to encourage more conversation, create a community and help women support and lean on each other.

Because of the current lack of conversation about bladder leaks, women are often uninformed about the protection and products they need to live their lives worry-free. Sparking a new and authentic conversation with #NotWhatYouExpect will help close the gap between people’s perception and reality relating to bladder leaks, inspiring women to engage in a conversation that has been absent for far too long. With the support of Always Discreet, we can empower all women to feel confident in their protection and proud of their bodies.

Survey Methodology

One Poll conducted research among 2,260 women in the US between the ages of 18-65. It was an online poll completed between 14th and 17th August 2019.

About Always Discreet

Always Discreet®, a unique line up of bladder leak protection from the leading brand in feminine care, offers premium liners, pads and underwear that are the perfect combination of form, function and feminine design. Always Discreet for sensitive bladders provides incredible-performing, discreet protection, with products that feature unique technologies including, RapidDry™ that absorbs leaks in seconds, LeakGuards™ that help stop leaks where they happen most and OdorLock™ that neutralizes urine odors instantly and continuously. With Always Discreet, bladder leaks can feel like no big deal. Please visit www.alwaysdiscreet.com for more information.

