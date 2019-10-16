Procter & Gamble : Ahead of Cold & Flu Season Vicks® Introduces New Options for Children, Free of Additives Parents Don't Want, But Full of the Things to Feel Better

From Vicks, the #1 Selling Children's Brand for Cough & Cold1, Vicks Children’s Cough & Congestion Offers Fast and Effective Symptom Relief Without Extra Stuff They Don’t Need

Elementary school children get six to eight colds each school year2 and parents want their kids to spend less time in bed and more time feeling better. The solution they’ve been seeking is here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005701/en/

Vicks Children's Cough and Congestion Product Lineup (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed by the brand that has been helping people with coughs for more than 125 years, Vicks is introducing its newest cold medication innovation specially formulated for kids. Vicks Children’s Cough & Congestion provides the relief kids need, without the artificial additives parents don’t want. Vicks Children’s products are free of artificial dyes and flavors, high fructose corn syrup and alcohol.

“As a dad myself, I know it’s inevitable that kids will get sick, and parents want to help them feel better quickly. But it can be a struggle to find a product that feels just right – a medicine that provides symptom relief without additives,” said Phil McWaters, Brand Franchise Director, North America Vicks. “We created Vicks Children’s so parents can feel confident about a solution that provides fast and effective symptom relief for kids without some of the extra stuff they don’t need.”

Vicks has also partnered with a parent ‘in the know,’ Katie Stauffer – mother of popular Instagram and YouTube twin sensations Mila and Emma who tell it like it is – who recently gave Vicks Children’s her personal mom stamp of approval.

“When I heard Vicks was introducing new Vicks Children’s, it was a no brainer. I know all too well that when just one kid comes home with a cough or sniffle, symptoms can quickly spread to all five of my children,” Katie said. “Luckily, Vicks Children’s relieves my kids’ cold symptoms and is free of artificial ingredients I want to avoid. As a bonus, they enjoy the taste and don’t fight me when I pull it out of the medicine cabinet – which makes everyone feel better.”

The Vicks Children’s product lineup includes a variety of tasty options specially formulated for kids, which provide up to four hours of symptom relief and are all free of artificial dyes and flavors, high fructose corn syrup and alcohol, including:

Multi-Symptom Cold is an Orange flavor and provides children 6 years and older with effective relief from cold and flu symptoms, including fevers, aches, sore throats, coughs and stuffy noses.

Non-Drowsy Cough & Congestion is a Strawberry flavor and provides children 4 years and older with relief from cold symptoms, including coughs, chest congestion and stuffy noses.

Nighttime Cough & Congestion is a Grape flavor and provides children 6 years and older with relief of cold symptoms, including coughs, stuffy noses, runny noses and sneezing, so your children – and you – can sleep.

Vicks Children’s is now sold at retailers nationwide and online at Vicks.com/EN-US/Shop-Products/Childrens-Products. You can also learn more by following us on Instagram and Facebook, and check out Katie Stauffer’s video on YouTube to see how she uses Vicks Children’s when her kids get sick. Use Vicks Children’s only as directed and keep out of reach of all children.

ABOUT VICKS

Vicks is one of the most recognized brands around the world. Available in more than 74 countries and on 5 continents, Vicks has helped relieve cough, cold, and flu symptoms for generations. In the U.S., the Vicks family includes, NyQuil™, the #1 Pharmacist recommended brand for Cough, Cold and Flu Combinations for Nighttime Category*; NyQuil™ SEVERE; Children’s NyQuil™; DayQuil™, the #1 Pharmacist recommended brand for Cough, Cold and Flu Combinations for Daytime Category*; DayQuil™ SEVERE; DayQuil™ Cough; VapoRub™ and VapoRub™ Children’s Ointment, the #1 Pharmacist recommended brand for Topical Cough Suppressing Ointment*; VapoRub™ Lavender; VapoRub™ Lemon; BabyRub™; Sinex™ 12 Hour Spray; Sinex™ Ultra Fine Mist; Sinex™ 12 Hour Ultra Fine Mist Moisturizing; Sinex™ SEVERE Congestion LiquiCaps; Sinex™ SEVERE Pressure & Pain LiquiCaps; Formula 44™ Cough; Formula 44™ Cough & Chest Congestion; Formula 44™ Cough & Head Congestion; Formula 44™ Nighttime Cough & Cold; VapoInhaler™, the #1 Pharmacist recommended brand for Non-Medicated Nasal Decongestant Inhaler Category*; DayQuil™ SEVERE with VapoCOOL™, NyQuil™ SEVERE with VapoCOOL™, Sinex™ SEVERE with VapoCOOL™ Nighttime Congestion, Formula 44™ with VapoCOOL™ SEVERE Nighttime Cough & Cold, Vicks® VapoCOOL™ Medicated Drops and Vicks® VapoDrops™. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Vicks is owned and distributed by Procter & Gamble.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

1) Procter & Gamble calculation based in part on data reported by Nielsen through its Scantrak Service for the Cold/Flu Treatments segment (branded only) for the 52-week period ending 7/13/2019, for the total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the Nielsen standard product hierarchy. Copyright © 2019, The Nielsen Company.

2) https://www.cnn.com/2018/09/05/health/back-to-school-plague/index.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005701/en/