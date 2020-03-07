Procter & Gamble : Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Devastating Tornadoes in Tennessee With P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG):

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of tornadoes that caused severe damage throughout Tennessee.

WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3. Operated by P&G and Matthew 25: Ministries, the Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry vehicles will begin services in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, March 7, providing free full-service laundry to residents affected. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types can be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

P&G will also be distributing free personal care kits with everyday essentials needed to meet basic hygiene and home care needs as well as cleaning supplies directly out into the affected areas.

WHY: Powerful tornadoes hit Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3, with at least one tornado touching down at 175 mph. The tornadoes left destruction to local homes and businesses and has affected thousands of Tennesseans, leaving many without power or access to clean water.

P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

WHERE: Starting on Saturday, March 7, the team will collect laundry from 9am to 5pm CT at the Kroger listed below or until 200 loads are reached (two loads per household). The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly out into the affected areas.

The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit will be located at:

Kroger

800 Monroe Street

Nashville, TN 37208

**For the most up-to-date information on the fleet’s location, please visit Tide’s Facebook and Twitter channels at https://www.facebook.com/Tide or @Tide.**

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: In 2005, P&G launched Tide Loads of Hope to provide much needed laundry services to families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since that time, Tide Loads of Hope has washed more than 70,000 loads of laundry for more than 50,000 families impacted by disasters across the U.S. and Canada. The Tide Loads of Hope truck is equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can do up to 200 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.

PRODUCT BRANDS: Personal care kits contain P&G brands including Always, Crest, Head & Shoulders, Ivory, Gillette, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret and Venus. Cleaning supplies include Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer and Tide.

PARTNER: P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.