Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Procter & Gamble Company    PG

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Procter & Gamble : Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Devastating Tornadoes in Tennessee With P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 08:01am EST

 

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200307005007/en/

Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services (Photo: Business Wire)

WHO:

Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of tornadoes that caused severe damage throughout Tennessee.

 

WHAT:

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3. Operated by P&G and Matthew 25: Ministries, the Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry vehicles will begin services in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, March 7, providing free full-service laundry to residents affected. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types can be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

 

P&G will also be distributing free personal care kits with everyday essentials needed to meet basic hygiene and home care needs as well as cleaning supplies directly out into the affected areas.

 

WHY:

Powerful tornadoes hit Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3, with at least one tornado touching down at 175 mph. The tornadoes left destruction to local homes and businesses and has affected thousands of Tennesseans, leaving many without power or access to clean water.

 

P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

 

WHERE:

Starting on Saturday, March 7, the team will collect laundry from 9am to 5pm CT at the Kroger listed below or until 200 loads are reached (two loads per household). The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly out into the affected areas.

 

The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit will be located at:

 

Kroger

800 Monroe Street

Nashville, TN 37208

 

**For the most up-to-date information on the fleet’s location, please visit Tide’s Facebook and Twitter channels at https://www.facebook.com/Tide or @Tide.**

 

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE:

In 2005, P&G launched Tide Loads of Hope to provide much needed laundry services to families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since that time, Tide Loads of Hope has washed more than 70,000 loads of laundry for more than 50,000 families impacted by disasters across the U.S. and Canada. The Tide Loads of Hope truck is equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can do up to 200 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.

 

PRODUCT BRANDS:

Personal care kits contain P&G brands including Always, Crest, Head & Shoulders, Ivory, Gillette, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret and Venus. Cleaning supplies include Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer and Tide.

 

PARTNER:

P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.

 

HELP:

People across the community can help support Tide Loads of Hope by purchasing a Tide Loads of Hope vintage t-shirt or by donating directly at www.tideloadsofhope.com. $4 from the sale of each tee goes toward helping families affected by disaster.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
08:01aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Devastating Tornadoes ..
BU
02:48aChipotle Founder Leaving Company -- WSJ
DJ
03/06Chipotle Founder Steps Down as Chairman
DJ
03/05Coronavirus Keeps Workers at Home
DJ
03/05Health Care Down As UnitedHealth Group, Managed Care Cos Give Back Some Gains..
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70 473 M
EBIT 2020 15 755 M
Net income 2020 12 979 M
Debt 2020 21 233 M
Yield 2020 2,46%
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
EV / Sales2021 4,40x
Capitalization 300 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 130,62  $
Last Close Price 121,66  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.59%300 434
UNILEVER N.V.-4.26%143 418
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-7.06%69 014
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.46%63 762
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY5.08%61 998
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-2.02%55 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group