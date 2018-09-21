Procter & Gamble : Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Florence with P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit Set-up (Photo: Business Wire)
WHO:
Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal
care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of
Hurricane Florence.
WHAT:
The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to
support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane
Florence. The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry vehicles will
begin services in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Friday,
September 20, providing free full-service laundry to residents
affected by the recent hurricane and flooding. Residents can bring
clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and
folded free of charge. All washable clothing types can be accepted
with the exception of heavy bedding.
P&G will also distribute free personal care and cleaning kits to
those affected with everyday essentials needed to meet basic hygiene
and home care needs.
WHY:
Hurricane Florence has devastated an extraordinary amount of homes
and businesses, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and 36
deaths already being reported as a direct result of the storm.
Eastern North Carolina alone saw 24 inches of rain over a
three-day period. Even inland areas have experienced a tremendous
amount of flooding.
P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live
and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who
need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.
These services are free and available to people affected by the
disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.
WHERE:
Starting on Friday, September 20 the team will collect laundry
from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM ET at the Walmart listed below or until 300
loads are reached (two loads per household). The team will also be
distributing personal care and cleaning kits directly out into the
affected areas.
TheTide Loads of Hope mobile laundry units will be located
at:
In 2005, P&G launched Tide Loads of Hope to provide much needed
laundry services to families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since
that time, Tide Loads of Hope has washed more than 68,000 loads of
laundry for more than 50,000 families impacted by disasters across
the U.S. and Canada. The Tide Loads of Hope trucks are equipped
with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and
can do up to 300 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.
PRODUCT KIT BRANDS:
Personal care kits contain P&G brands including Always, Crest,
Head & Shoulders, Ivory, Gillette, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers,
Pantene, Secret and Venus. The cleaning kit contains Bounty,
Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer and Tide.
PARTNER:
P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25:
Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief
organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.
HELP:
People across the community can help support Tide Loads of Hope by
purchasing a Tide Loads of Hope vintage t-shirt or by donating
directly at www.tideloadsofhope.com.
$4 from the sale of each tee goes toward helping families affected
by disaster.