Procter & Gamble : Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Florence with P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

Procter & Gamble:

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry vehicles will begin services in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Friday, September 20, providing free full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent hurricane and flooding. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types can be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

P&G will also distribute free personal care and cleaning kits to those affected with everyday essentials needed to meet basic hygiene and home care needs.

WHY: Hurricane Florence has devastated an extraordinary amount of homes and businesses, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and 36 deaths already being reported as a direct result of the storm. Eastern North Carolina alone saw 24 inches of rain over a three-day period. Even inland areas have experienced a tremendous amount of flooding.

P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

WHERE: Starting on Friday, September 20 the team will collect laundry from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM ET at the Walmart listed below or until 300 loads are reached (two loads per household). The team will also be distributing personal care and cleaning kits directly out into the affected areas.

The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry units will be located at:

Walmart Supercenter

1550 Skibo Road

Fayetteville, NC 28303

**For the most up-to-date information on the fleet’s location, please visit Tide’s Facebook and Twitter channels at https://www.facebook.com/Tide or @Tide.**

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: In 2005, P&G launched Tide Loads of Hope to provide much needed laundry services to families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since that time, Tide Loads of Hope has washed more than 68,000 loads of laundry for more than 50,000 families impacted by disasters across the U.S. and Canada. The Tide Loads of Hope trucks are equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can do up to 300 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.

PRODUCT KIT BRANDS: Personal care kits contain P&G brands including Always, Crest, Head & Shoulders, Ivory, Gillette, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret and Venus. The cleaning kit contains Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer and Tide.

PARTNER: P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.