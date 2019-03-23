Procter & Gamble : Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Nebraska Flooding with P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

Procter & Gamble brings mobile relief to Nebraska residents affected by recent flooding with P&G product kits and Tide Loads of Hope (Photo: Business Wire)
|
WHO:
|
|
Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal
care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of
the Nebraska flooding.
|
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
|
Two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units have been deployed to
support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating
flooding in Nebraska. The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry
vehicles will begin services in Fremont and Bellevue on Saturday,
March 23, providing free full-service laundry services to
residents affected by the recent flooding. Residents can bring
clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and
folded free of charge for those directly impacted by the flooding.
All washable clothing types can be accepted with the exception of
heavy bedding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
P&G will also distribute free personal care and cleaning kits with
everyday essentials to those in affected neighborhoods and areas.
|
|
|
|
WHY:
|
|
The flooding in the Midwest has destroyed an extraordinary amount
of homes and businesses. The area has seen devastating effects of
the flooding, with three lives lost to-date and more than 2,000
homes and businesses destroyed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live
and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who
need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.
These services are free and available to people affected by the
disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Starting on Saturday, March 23, the team will collect laundry from
9:00 AM-5:00 PM CT in Fremont and Bellevue or until a collective
300 loads are reached (two loads per household). The team will
also be distributing personal care and cleaning kits directly out
into the affected areas.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry units will be located at:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Walmart Supercenter
|
|
|
3010 E 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bellevue Christian Center
|
|
|
1400 Harvell Drive, Bellevue, NE 68005
|
|
|
|
|
|
**For the most up-to-date information on the fleet’s location,
please visit Tide’s Facebook and Twitter channels at https://www.facebook.com/Tide
or @Tide.**
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: In 2005, P&G launched Tide Loads
of Hope to provide much needed laundry services to families
affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since that time, Tide Loads of Hope
has washed more than 70,000 loads of laundry for more than 50,000
families impacted by disasters across the U.S. and Canada. The
Tide Loads of Hope trucks are equipped with high-efficiency
washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can do up to 300 loads
of laundry per day for communities in need.
|
|
|
|
PRODUCT KIT BRANDS: Personal care kits contain P&G brands
including Always, Crest, Head & Shoulders, Ivory, Gillette, Old
Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret and Venus. The cleaning
kit contains Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer
and Tide.
|
|
|
|
PARTNER:
|
|
P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25:
Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief
organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.
|
|
|
|
HELP:
|
|
People across the community can help support Tide Loads of Hope by
purchasing a Tide Loads of Hope vintage t-shirt or by donating
directly at www.tideloadsofhope.com.
$4 from the sale of each tee goes toward helping families affected
by disaster.
|
|
|
|
Media Inquiries for P&G: Julie deSylva, (513) 780-0006, desylva.j@pg.com
|
|
Media Inquiries for Tide: Katie Michel, Ketchum, (602)
373-7527, Katie.Michel@ketchum.com
|