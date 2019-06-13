Procter & Gamble : Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Reg G
0
06/13/2019 | 02:59am EDT
The Procter & Gamble Company Regulation G Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in Procter & Gamble's June 13, 2019 Deutsche Bank Conference, associated slides, and other materials and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. We believe that these measures provide useful perspective on underlying business trends (i.e. trends excluding non-recurring or unusual items) and results and provide a supplemental measure of year-on-year results. The non-GAAP measures described below are used by Management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for business strategy purposes. These measures may be useful to investors as they provide supplemental information about business performance and provide investors a view of our business results through the eyes of Management. Certain of these measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining their at-risk compensation. These non- GAAP measures are not intended to be considered by the user in place of the related GAAP measure, but rather as supplemental information to our business results. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items or events being adjusted. The Company is not able to reconcile its forward-lookingnon-GAAP cash flow measure because the Company cannot predict the timing and amounts of discrete items such as acquisition and divestitures, which could significantly impact GAAP results.
The measures provided are as follows:
Organic sales growth - page 3
Core EPS andcurrency-neutral Core EPS - page 4
Core operating profit margin - page 5
Coreafter-tax profit margin - page 5
Core effective tax rate - page 5
Adjusted free cash flow productivity - page 5
Organic sales growth*:Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP measure of sales growth excluding the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, the impact from the July 1, 2018 adoption of new accounting standards for "Revenue from Contracts with Customers", the impact from India Goods and Services Tax changes (which were effective on July 1, 2017) and foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis.
The Core earnings measures included in the following reconciliation tables refer to the equivalent GAAP measures adjusted as applicable for the following items:
Incremental restructuring:The Company has had and continues to have an ongoing level of restructuring activities. Such activities have resulted in ongoing annual restructuring related charges of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. In 2012 the Company began a $10 billion strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that included incremental restructuring activities. In 2017, the Company communicated details of an additional multi-year productivity and cost savings plan. This results in incremental restructuring charges to accelerate productivity efforts and cost savings. The adjustment to Core earnings includes only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs.
Gain on Dissolution of the PGT Healthcare Partnership:The Company finalized the dissolution of our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The transaction was accounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business; the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million.
Transitional Impact of U.S. Tax Reform: In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act"). This resulted in a net charge of $650 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, comprised of an estimated repatriation tax charge of $3.9 billion and a net deferred tax benefit of $3.2 billion. The adjustment to Core earnings only includes this transitional impact. It does not include the ongoing impacts of the lower U.S. statutory rate on current year earnings.
Early debt extinguishment charges:In fiscal 2018 and 2017, the Company recorded after-tax charges of $243 million and $345 million, respectively, due to the early extinguishment of certain long-term debt. These charges represent the difference between the reacquisition price and the par value of the debt extinguished. Management does not view this charge as indicative of the Company's operating performance or underlying business results.
We do not view the above items to be part of our sustainable results, and their exclusion from core earnings measures provides a more comparable measure of year-on-year results. These items are also excluded when evaluating senior management in
1
determining their at-risk compensation. Management views the following non-GAAP measures as useful supplemental measures of Company performance and operating efficiency over time.
Core EPS andcurrency-neutralCore EPS*:Core earnings per share, or Core EPS, is a measure of the Company's diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted as indicated. Currency-neutral Core EPS is a measure of the Company's Core EPS excluding the incremental current year impact of foreign exchange.
Core operating profit margin*:Core operating profit margin is a measure of the Company's operating margin adjusted for items as indicated.
Coreafter-taxprofit margin: Core after tax profit margin is a measure of the Company's after-tax profit margin adjusted for items as indicated.
Core effective tax rate:Core effective tax rate is a measure of the Company's effective tax rate adjusted for items as indicated.
Adjusted free cash flow:Adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital spending and adjustments for items as indicated. Adjusted free cash flow represents the cash that the Company is able to generate after taking into account planned maintenance and asset expansion. Management views adjusted free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor used in determining the amount of cash available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and other discretionary investment.
Adjusted free cash flow productivity*:Adjusted free cash flow productivity is defined as the ratio of adjusted free cash flow to net earnings adjusted for items as indicated. Management views adjusted free cash flow productivity as a useful measure to help investors understand P&G's ability to generate cash. Adjusted free cash flow productivity is used by management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for budget planning purposes. The Company's long-term target is to generate annual free cash flow productivity at or above 90 percent.
* Measure is used to evaluate senior management and is a factor in determining their at-risk compensation.
2
1. Organic sales growth:
Acquisition/
Net Sales
Foreign
Divestiture
Organic Sales
Total Company
Growth
Exchange Impact
Impact/Other*
Growth
FYTD JFM 2019
1%
3%
-%
4%
Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures for all periods, the impact from the July 1, 2018 adoption of new accounting standards for "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales.
Organic Sales
Quarters
Net Sales
Foreign
Acquisition/
Organic Sales
Total Company
Growth
Exchange Impact
Divestiture Impact*
Growth
JAS 2017
1%
-%
-%
1%
OND 2017
3%
(1)%
-%
2%
JFM 2018
4%
(4)%
1%
1%
AMJ 2018
3%
(2)%
-%
1%
JAS 2018
-%
3%
1%
4%
OND 2018
-%
4%
-%
4%
JFM 2019
1%
5%
(1)%
5%
Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures for all periods, the impact of India Goods and Services Tax implementation in FY 2018, the impact from the July 1, 2018 adoption of new accounting standards for "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales.
Organic Sales
Guidance
Combined Foreign Exchange &
Organic Sales
Total Company
Net Sales Growth
Acquisition/Divestiture Impact/Other*
Growth
FY 2019 (Estimate)
-% to 1%
3% to 4%
+4%
Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the impact from the July 1, 2018 adoption of new accounting standards for "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales.
3
2. Core EPS and currency-neutral Core EPS:
Nine Months Ended
March 31
2019
2018
Diluted Net Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$3.48
$2.94
Incremental Restructuring
0.07
0.09
Transitional Impacts of the US Tax Act
-
0.24
Gain on Dissolution of PGT Partnership
(0.13)
-
Rounding
0.01
Core EPS
$3.42
$3.28
Percentage change vs. prior period
4%
Currency Impact to Earnings
0.28
Currency-Neutral Core EPS
$3.70
Percentage change vs. prior period Core EPS
13%
Note - All reconciling items are presented net of tax. Tax effects are calculated consistent with the nature of the underlying transaction.
Core EPS
Guidance
Impact of Incremental
Total Company
Diluted EPS Growth
Non-Core Items*
Core EPS Growth
FY 2019 (Estimate)
+17% to +24%
(14)% to (16)%
+3% to +8%
Includes the gain on the dissolution of the PGT Healthcare partnership in FY 2019 and the impact of U.S. Tax Act and loss on early extinguishment of debt in FY 2018 andyear-over-year changes in incremental non-core restructuring charges.
Currency-Neutral Core EPS
Guidance
Currency-Neutral Core EPS
Total Company
Core EPS Growth
Foreign Exchange Impact
Growth
FY 2019 (Estimate)
+3% to +8%
8%
+11% to +16%
4
3. Core operating profit margin:
Core Operating Profit Margin
Nine Months Ended March 31st, 2019
Impact of Incremental
Operating Profit Margin
Non-Core Items*
Core Operating Profit Margin
21%
1%
22%
* Includes the gain on the dissolution of the PGT Healthcare partnership and year-over-year changes in incremental non-core restructuring charges.
4. Core after-tax profit margin:
Core After-Tax Profit Margin
Nine Months Ended March 31st, 2019
Impact of Incremental
After-Tax Profit Margin
Non-Core Items*
Core After-Tax Profit Margin
18%
-%
18%
* Includes the gain on the dissolution of the PGT Healthcare partnership and year-over-year changes in incremental non-core restructuring charges.
5. Core effective tax rate:
Core Effective Tax Rate
Nine Months Ended March 31st, 2019
Impact of Incremental
Effective Tax Rate
Non-Core Items*
Core Effective Tax Rate
17%
1%
18%
* Includes the gain on the dissolution of the PGT Healthcare partnership and year-over-year changes in incremental non-core restructuring charges.
6. Adjusted free cash flow productivity (dollar amounts in millions):
Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019
Gain on
Adjusted
Operating
Capital
U.S. Tax Act
Adjusted Free
Net
Adjusted Net
Free Cash
Dissolution of
Cash Flow
Spending
Payments
Cash Flow
Earnings
Earnings
Flow
PGT Partnership
Productivity
$11,091
$(2,533)
$235
$8,793
$9,203
$(353)
$8,850
99%
5
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Productivity
Prior Periods
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Operating
Capital
Net
Free Cash
FY
Adjustments*
Free Cash
Adjustments**
Net
Cash Flow
Spending
Earnings
Flow
Flow
Earnings
Productivity
2009
$14,983
$(3,238)
-
$11,745
$13,522
$(2,011)
$11,511
102%
2010
$16,131
$(3,067)
$980
$14,044
$12,846
$(1,585)
$11,261
125%
2011
$13,330
$(3,306)
-
$10,024
$11,927
-
$11,927
84%
2012
$13,284
$(3,964)
$519
$9,839
$10,904
$85
$10,989
90%
2013
$14,873
$(4,008)
-
$10,865
$11,402
$(333)
$11,069
98%
2014
$13,958
$(3,848)
-
$10,110
$11,785
-
$11,785
86%
2015
$14,608
$(3,736)
$729
$11,601
$7,144
$4,187
$11,331
102%
2016
$15,435
$(3,314)
-
$12,121
$10,604
$(72)
$10,532
115%
2017
$12,753
$(3,384)
$418
$9,787
$15,411
$(4,990)
$10,421
94%
2018
$14,867
$(3,717)
-
$11,150
$9,861
$845
$10,706
104%
P10 Yrs
$144,222
$(35,582)
$2,646
$111,286
$115,406
$(3,874)
$111,532
100%
Adjustments for each year are as follows: 2010- tax payment for Pharmaceutical divestiture, 2012- tax payment for Snacks divestiture,2015-tax payment for Pet Care divestiture, 2017- tax payment for Beauty Brands divestiture.
Adjustments for each year are as follows: 2009- gain on Folgers divestiture, 2010- gain on global Pharmaceutical divestiture, 2012- net of gain on Snacks divestiture andafter-tax Braun impairment charge, 2013- net of gain on buyout of Iberian joint venture and Salon impairment charges, 2015- Batteries impairment and Venezuela deconsolidation charges , 2016- net of gain on Battery business divestiture and Batteries impairment charge, 2017- net of loss on early debt extinguishment and gain on Beauty brands divesture, 2018- transitional impact of the U.S Tax Act and loss on early debt extinguishment.
Procter & Gamble Company published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 06:58:03 UTC