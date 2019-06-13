Procter & Gamble : Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Reg G

The Procter & Gamble Company Regulation G Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in Procter & Gamble's June 13, 2019 Deutsche Bank Conference, associated slides, and other materials and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. We believe that these measures provide useful perspective on underlying business trends (i.e. trends excluding non-recurring or unusual items) and results and provide a supplemental measure of year-on-year results. The non-GAAP measures described below are used by Management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for business strategy purposes. These measures may be useful to investors as they provide supplemental information about business performance and provide investors a view of our business results through the eyes of Management. Certain of these measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining their at-risk compensation. These non- GAAP measures are not intended to be considered by the user in place of the related GAAP measure, but rather as supplemental information to our business results. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items or events being adjusted. The Company is not able to reconcile its forward-lookingnon-GAAP cash flow measure because the Company cannot predict the timing and amounts of discrete items such as acquisition and divestitures, which could significantly impact GAAP results.

The measures provided are as follows:

Organic sales growth - page 3 Core EPS and currency-neutral Core EPS - page 4 Core operating profit margin - page 5 Core after-tax profit margin - page 5 Core effective tax rate - page 5 Adjusted free cash flow productivity - page 5

Organic sales growth*:Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP measure of sales growth excluding the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, the impact from the July 1, 2018 adoption of new accounting standards for "Revenue from Contracts with Customers", the impact from India Goods and Services Tax changes (which were effective on July 1, 2017) and foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis.

The Core earnings measures included in the following reconciliation tables refer to the equivalent GAAP measures adjusted as applicable for the following items:

Incremental restructuring: The Company has had and continues to have an ongoing level of restructuring activities. Such activities have resulted in ongoing annual restructuring related charges of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. In 2012 the Company began a $10 billion strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that included incremental restructuring activities. In 2017, the Company communicated details of an additional multi-year productivity and cost savings plan. This results in incremental restructuring charges to accelerate productivity efforts and cost savings. The adjustment to Core earnings includes only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs.

The Company has had and continues to have an ongoing level of restructuring activities. Such activities have resulted in ongoing annual restructuring related charges of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. In 2012 the Company began a $10 billion strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that included incremental restructuring activities. In 2017, the Company communicated details of an additional multi-year productivity and cost savings plan. This results in incremental restructuring charges to accelerate productivity efforts and cost savings. The adjustment to Core earnings includes only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs. Gain on Dissolution of the PGT Healthcare Partnership: The Company finalized the dissolution of our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The transaction was accounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business; the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million.

The Company finalized the dissolution of our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The transaction was accounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business; the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million. Transitional Impact of U.S. Tax Reform : In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act"). This resulted in a net charge of $650 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, comprised of an estimated repatriation tax charge of $3.9 billion and a net deferred tax benefit of $3.2 billion. The adjustment to Core earnings only includes this transitional impact. It does not include the ongoing impacts of the lower U.S. statutory rate on current year earnings.

: In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act"). This resulted in a net charge of $650 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, comprised of an estimated repatriation tax charge of $3.9 billion and a net deferred tax benefit of $3.2 billion. The adjustment to Core earnings only includes this transitional impact. It does not include the ongoing impacts of the lower U.S. statutory rate on current year earnings. Early debt extinguishment charges: In fiscal 2018 and 2017, the Company recorded after-tax charges of $243 million and $345 million, respectively, due to the early extinguishment of certain long-term debt. These charges represent the difference between the reacquisition price and the par value of the debt extinguished. Management does not view this charge as indicative of the Company's operating performance or underlying business results.

We do not view the above items to be part of our sustainable results, and their exclusion from core earnings measures provides a more comparable measure of year-on-year results. These items are also excluded when evaluating senior management in

1