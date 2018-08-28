Log in
Procter & Gamble : EU clears $3.9 billion P&G deal for German Merck's consumer health business unit

08/28/2018 | 12:41pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have approved Procter & Gamble's (P&G) 3.4 billion euro ($3.9 billion) acquisition of Merck KGaA consumer health unit, saying on Tuesday that they had no competition concerns.

The takeover would add vitamin brands such as Seven Seas to a P&G portfolio that includes Pampers diapers and Gillette razors while boosting its presence in Latin America and Asian markets.

The sector has undergone a wave of consolidation in recent years as companies bulk up product ranges and businesses in other markets, but the European Commission said that a preliminary review of the deal found no serious issues.

"The transaction gives rise to a limited number of horizontal overlaps for which the Commission found, following its market investigation, that sufficient competition will remain after the transaction," the Commission said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA -0.37% 91.36 Delayed Quote.1.62%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.10% 83.44 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
