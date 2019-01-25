Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Procter & Gamble Company    PG

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (PG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Procter & Gamble : Febreze Hits the Field to Ensure That Millions of Super Bowl Party Hosts Are Armed with the Odor-Eliminating M.V.P.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:59am EST

In Their New Super Bowl Campaign, the Brand Partners With Pro Football Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, To Show Folks Why They Must #PartyPrepWithFebreze

As the Super Bowl quickly approaches, millions of Americans will be gearing up to host (and attend) Game Day celebrations. And while they stock up on beloved snacks and libations, they’re forgetting that nothing can sideline a good time like the smells – and the after-effects – of the foods and drinks feasted upon during the Big Game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005329/en/

This Super Bowl season, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, is setting out to ensure that the ...

This Super Bowl season, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, is setting out to ensure that the millions of Americans hosting Super Bowl parties are prepared with the ultimate odor-eliminating Game Day party essential - Febreze! Folks can visit youtube.com/febreze to see content featuring Owens and to learn why #PartyPrepWithFebreze is a must. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Febreze/AP Images)

This Super Bowl season, Febreze wants to remind folks that with all the pizza, nachos, dips and drinks that are going to be served up, you CAN’T forget the odor-eliminating MVP of any party. To help spread the message that Febreze should be in everyone’s Game Day line-up, the brand has partnered with Pro Football Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, for the second year in a row. Together, they have created a light-hearted video that shows why hosts must #PartyPrepWithFebreze, and what can happen to any festivity without Febreze on-hand.

“While people may know me for my on AND off the field antics, what they may not know is that in my time away from the game, I’ve become quite the party planner,” said Terrell Owens. “I’m pumped to join my friends at Febreze as we set out to save the millions of Americans hosting Super Bowl parties from some serious fragrant fouls. When you watch this Lombardi trophy-worthy video that we’ve put together, you‘ll see why you have to get yourself some Febreze when you’re gearing up for Game Day – and for any party!”

The #PartyPrepWithFebreze video, produced by Hiker, can be seen on Febreze’s YouTube page. From people eating bean dip and big bowls of chili, to the resulting trips to the bathroom, the video serves as a humorous warning for hosts to prepare themselves for the odors that are bound to intercept their Game Day celebrations. Knowing that folks will be starting to gear up for football festivities in the coming days, Febreze decided to launch the video in advance of the Super Bowl as a way to ensure that millions of Americans are ready to sack any olfactory offenses BEFORE kick-off takes place.

"Febreze is ready to suit up and ensure that the millions of Americans hosting Game Day celebrations are armed with the odor-eliminating MVP of any party," said Martin Hettich, Vice President of P&G Home Care North America. "We're so excited to have Terrell Owens join ‘Team Febreze’ once again and help us to remind folks that with Febreze in their party line-up, they can tackle any odors that may come their way pregame, postgame and all the time in between.”

Consumers can join in on conversations using hashtag #PartyPrepWithFebreze and by following Febreze on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Folks can pick up Febreze AIR before their Super Bowl parties – and for any festivity they plan to be a part of - at major retailers everywhere. For more information on the Febreze family of products, please visit Febreze.com.

To view the #PartyPrepWithFebreze video featuring Terrell Owens, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNdNu7Q0UL0.

About Febreze®

In 1998, Procter & Gamble (P&G) gave households a breath of fresh air with the launch of Febreze®, known today as the preeminent brand for providing a fresh, clean scent and eliminating odors from fabrics and the air.

Febreze® boasts a line of products with freshness capabilities that range from ridding of pet odors and tackling sweat stink to decorating the home with scent and freshening on the go. Febreze® continues to be one of the fastest growing brands in P&G’s portfolio of household brands and bring innovative products to market. Fresh air is an essential and basic human right, and the air we breathe can give us “fresh starts.”

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
10:59aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Febreze Hits the Field to Ensure That Millions of Super Bowl ..
BU
09:28aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Packaging for Refills; Airbus May Take Wing; Walmart'..
DJ
06:47aPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Joins TerraCycle's Loop an Environmentally Friendly and C..
AQ
04:27aBig food, consumer goods firms join TerraCycle's Loop waste-free shopping pla..
RE
01/24'THE MILKMAN MODEL' : Big brand names try reusable containers
AQ
01/24Big brands revisit the milkman model to cut plastic pollution
RE
01/24PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Joins TerraCycle's Loop – an Environmentally Friend..
BU
01/24P&G Rides Household Spending -- WSJ
DJ
01/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After Reassuring Earnings On Wall Str..
DJ
01/23Wall Street edges higher as upbeat earnings dampened by trade, shutdown woes
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 67 080 M
EBIT 2019 14 391 M
Net income 2019 11 471 M
Debt 2019 29 457 M
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 21,23
P/E ratio 2020 19,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
Capitalization 236 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 96,3 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY2.59%235 899
UNILEVER (NL)-0.95%152 026
UNILEVER-2.51%152 026
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-1.17%151 809
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY4.75%53 947
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER-3.31%53 566
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.