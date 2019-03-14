Procter & Gamble : Gillette® and TerraCycle Partner to Make All Razors Recyclable Nationwide

Gillette (NYSE:PG), in partnership with international recycling leader
TerraCycle, announced for the first-time in the United States that all
brands of disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units and razor
plastic packaging are recyclable on a national-scale.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005814/en/
Through the innovative partnership consumers are invited to recycle
their razors in three ways:
-
Gillette Razor Recycling Program -
Participants wishing to recycle their razors from home are invited to
sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gillette.
When ready to ship their waste, they can simply download a self-funded
TerraCycle tracking label, package the razors in a secure,
puncture-proof package and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.
-
Gillette Razor Local Recycling Solutions
– Businesses, gyms, colleges, cities and community organizations are
invited to become public drop-off points for the Gillette Razor
Recycling Program. Participants interested in becoming a drop-off
point are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gillette-local-recycling.
After acceptance to the program, they will be sent an exclusive razor
recycling bin developed by TerraCycle and Gillette. Once full, they
can simply seal and return the bin to TerraCycle via UPS and a new one
will be sent back to them. The address listed in the account will be
posted on the publicly-available map of local recycling solutions on
the Gillette Razor Recycling Program page.
-
Gillette On Demand Razor Recycling Program
– Consumers that participate in the Gillette On Demand subscription
service are also invited to recycle their razors through the Gillette
Razor Recycling Program. They can sign up on the program page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gillette-on-demand;
when they are ready to ship their waste, they can simply download a
self-funded TerraCycle tracking label, repackage the used razors in
the Gillette On Demand delivery box and send it to TerraCycle for
recycling.
“Through this innovative, first of its kind program, disposable razors,
replaceable-blade cartridge units and their associated packaging are now
nationally recyclable through the Gillette Recycling Program,” said
TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky. “We are proud to partner with this
forward-thinking company to offer consumers a way to divert razor waste
from landfills.”
“We are very excited about our partnership with TerraCycle to offer
recycling for Gillette, Venus or any razor brand across the U.S. This is
an important first step towards sustainable solutions for shaving
products and the start of an exciting journey with Gillette and
TerraCycle. We are thrilled to bring this option to our consumers in the
U.S. and are already working on plans to rollout to more countries very
soon,” said Gillette CEO, Gary Coombe.
Organizations that participate in the Gillette Razor Local Recycling
Solutions as a public drop-off location earn money for the waste that
they recycle through TerraCycle’s Sponsored Waste Recycling Program. For
every shipment weighing at least fifteen pounds, collectors earn points
that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to
charities of their choice. The collected packaging will be recycled into
a variety of new consumer products such as park benches, bike racks, pet
food bowls and recycling bins.
To learn more about the program, please visit http://www.terracycle.com.
ABOUT GILLETTE
For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and
unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million
consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care
and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products
including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after
shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information
and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com.
ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for
the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
ABOUT TERRACYCLE
TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to
eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries,
TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers,
cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty
diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled
or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer
product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as
ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won
over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to
schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more
about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit
www.terracycle.com.
