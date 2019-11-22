Log in
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
Procter & Gamble : Gillette to Sponsor the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series

11/22/2019 | 09:55am EST

Gillette sponsorship is the largest non-endemic brand activation in the history of the EA SPORTS FIFA Global Series

Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced its EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Global Series sponsorship. This Gillette sponsorship will drive engagement and connect the brand with younger audiences through football and esports.

Gillette will activate the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series sponsorship through Twitch and YouTube “Precision Play of the Day, Presented by Gillette” embedded broadcast segments, on-stream commercials, live on-air promotions, and unique branded content later this season. Activations begin with the EA FUT Champions Cup Stage 2 live from Bucharest, Romania today through Sunday, November 24. Gillette will also be the presenting sponsor for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Xbox Playoff on June 26.

“The EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series is an incredibly powerful esports platform, and to add it to Gillette’s long history in football, sports and esports is a true honor,” said Gary Coombe, CEO of Global Grooming at P&G / Gillette. “We look forward to getting this season underway and working together with a world class video game publisher in EA SPORTS to connect with their fans and a whole new generation of Gillette consumers.”

“Gillette is a brand synonymous with its connection to the biggest sports in the world,” said Brent Koning, FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner. “EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series sponsorships such as Gillette exemplify the worldwide power of this esport.”

The EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series* is a nine-month long competitive gaming ecosystem of tournaments held by Electronic Arts and FIFA with more than $3 million in prize money up for grabs. Featuring an inclusive competitive structure, virtually all eligible players* have a similar path to superstardom on The Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020.

For additional information, please visit Gillette’s official website and social media pages including: Twitter and Facebook.

*Eligibility restrictions apply. See Official Rules for details. Final terms and structure subject to change.

About Gillette

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. ©FIFA and FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved. Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden and NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission.


© Business Wire 2019
