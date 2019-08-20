Log in
Procter & Gamble : Head & Shoulders Enlists Patrick Mahomes and Troy Polamalu to Settle the Age-Old Debate - Offense or Defense?

08/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

As the official shampoo of the National Football League (NFL) for over ten years, Head & Shoulders is tackling one of the oldest clichés in football that “offense wins games, but defense wins championships.” Head & Shoulders has watched patiently from the sidelines as this debate has persisted amongst fans across the country, and this year, they’re honoring the NFL’s 100th Season by settling it once and for all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005106/en/

Head & Shoulders Enlists Patrick Mahomes and Troy Polamalu to Settle the Age-Old Debate - Offense or Defense? (Graphic: Business Wire)

Head & Shoulders Enlists Patrick Mahomes and Troy Polamalu to Settle the Age-Old Debate - Offense or Defense? (Graphic: Business Wire)

To defend each side of the debate, Head & Shoulders is enlisting the help of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and MVP, Patrick Mahomes and NFL legend and iconic hair ambassador, Troy Polamalu. Over the course of the NFL season, the two will battle it out, sharing their perspectives on what’s more critical for success – a high-powered offense or a strong defense – whether they’re playing the game on the field or fighting flakes in the shower.

While it takes a strong offense to continuously battle it out against the defense, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs believes he could get the job done, that’s why he reps team offense. “I’ve always been a fan of Head & Shoulders. I use the shampoo daily and grew up watching the brand work with some real NFL legends,” shares Mahomes. “I’m one hundred percent team offense! If my squad can attack defenses and score points like Head & Shoulders attacks flakes, I’m confident in our ability to win games this season.”

Team defense is led by Troy Polamalu, who shares his excitement to help settle the debate. “I’m honored to show Patrick the ropes of working with Head & Shoulders, and always eager to talk about football,” shares Polamalu. “But I’m also here to remind the newbie that despite the NFL’s new offensive movement, whether it be on the field or for your hair and scalp, defense wins championships.”

No matter where you fall on the offense vs. defense debate, you can ensure Head & Shoulders will give you great hair from a 100% flake free scalp. Over the course of the NFL season, Head & Shoulders will be engaging players, experts, coaches and fans to get involved in settling the debate once and for all with social content and live activations.

Visit the Head & Shoulders Instagram (@HeadShouldersUSA) and Twitter (@HeadShoulders) to follow along throughout the season.

About Head & Shoulders

With over 50 years of trailblazing innovation on scalp care, Head & Shoulders has established itself as the leader in dandruff protection and is the world’s #1 shampoo, used by 1.3 billion people across 140 countries. Head & Shoulders provides a broad range of cosmetic benefits and offers custom solutions for different hair types and scalp concerns.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.


© Business Wire 2019
