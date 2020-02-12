Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Procter & Gamble Company    PG

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Procter & Gamble : New Study by Royal Oils and Gold Series Confirms Black Women Are the Most Hair Confident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:36pm EST

Hair At Work Study confirms that even though Black women’s hair is the most judged in the workplace, they’re the most hair confident

There is no doubt that Black women feel they need to be more conscious about their hair in the workplace compared to white women, whether the perception of their hair is a result of their environment or self-imposed judgment. Fact: 93% of Black women surveyed in the new Hair At Work Study by Royal Oils from Head & Shoulders and Gold Series from Pantene have encountered microaggressions about their hair in the workplace. “Is that your real hair?” is the most common comment, with 66% of Black women saying they have heard this at work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005783/en/

Hair At Work Study by Royal Oils and Gold Series (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hair At Work Study by Royal Oils and Gold Series (Graphic: Business Wire)

While Black women are most likely to feel that their hair has been judged in the workplace, 80% of Black women are confident in how they wear their hair. In fact, they’re the most confident of all the female race/ethnicities surveyed (among White, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic, Native American, mixed race and other) and more confident than Black men. This finding signifies that while Black women feel some work environments don’t understand or appreciate their hair, they’re not letting it stop them. Period. For many women of African Ancestry, having the confidence in your hair comes from the pride and joy you have in your heritage. As brands passionate about creating products rooted in science for people of color, it’s important for Royal Oils and Gold Series to create more options for people to wear their hair confidently, no matter how they want to wear it.

“As one of the Black scientists behind Royal Oils and Gold Series, I’m excited to see us continue to empower women to confidently embrace their textures. We’re no longer conforming to a litany of societal expectations and impositions; we are reshaping the beauty norms and making way for healthy curls, coils and kinks to be center stage,” said Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, Principal Scientist of P&G Beauty. “Our new challenge is to help her find the right solutions to care for her hair, so she can unapologetically embrace and express the hairstyle she chooses wherever she works.”

“Regardless of the significant progress Black women have made as we take on more and more leadership roles, our hair continues to be judged in the workplace,” said Lela Coffey, P&G Multicultural Beauty Brand Director. “For far too long, women of African Ancestry have felt that they couldn’t bring their full selves to the professional world, which, unfortunately, still imposes a generic standard of beauty on all women. Regardless, we, as Black women, persevere and find our own confidence to be our true, authentic selves each and every day.”

The Royal Oils and Gold Series team of Black hair experts understands African Ancestry hair and has your back to help you unapologetically #WorkYourTexture wherever you work. The release of the Hair At Work Study follows the recent launch of new Royal Oils and Gold Series products to empower her to confidently wear her hair at work, whether it’s braids, curls, straight or in a protective style. The new Royal Oils products include the Water Activated Scalp Scrub, Pre-Shampoo Build Up Remover, and Seal & Prep Moisture Milk. The new Gold Series products include the Curl Awakening Spray, Triple Care Braid Cream, Instant Nourishing Spray and Split Ends Treatment. For more information, visit http://www.headandshoulders.com/en-us/the-royal-oils-collection and http://pantene.com/en-us/gold-series-collection.

Key Findings

The Hair At Work Study surveyed more than 3,000 women and men ages 18-54 in the United States who have been employed (full time, part-time, or internship) in the last three years. The study measured Black and general population men’s and women’s biases of hair in the workplace. Royal Oils and Gold Series are excited to continue to invest further in their commitments to helping Black women wear their hair however they want, confidently at work. We found:

  • Black women who work in hospital and lab settings were more likely to report not being comfortable with experimenting with their hair and feeling more judged in the workplace than those in retail/storefront, school, outdoors, or factory settings.
  • Black women who wear their hair natural are 23% more likely to experience hair judgment at work than women who relax or chemically straighten their hair.
  • Black women are 70% more likely to change their hair for their LinkedIn profile headshot than the general population of women.
  • 93% of Black women office workers have heard a microaggression about their hair at work.
  • Even though braids were ranked the 2nd most popular hairstyle for Black women, they don’t see it as a professional hairstyle.
  • Over half of Black women who work in offices admit to changing their hair from their everyday hairstyles for an important meeting or interview.
  • Nearly one-third of Black women who work in an office setting feel that their hair has been judged in the workplace.
  • Black women office workers are less likely to “feel like they can wear their hair however they want in the workplace” than most other work settings (i.e., retail/storefront, school, outdoors, factory)

Celebrating Hair Confidence

As part of Royal Oils’ and Gold Series’ commitments to celebrating women’s hair confidence, they are accepting entries for the Crowns of Heritage Sweepstakes. Participants can win an eight-day cultural immersion trip to enjoy the culture and beauty of Accra, Ghana for two. The sweepstakes ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2020. The Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the 50 states of the United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the last day of the month prior to the date of entry. For more information, visit http://crownsofheritage.com/.

About Royal Oils from Head & Shoulders

Developed specifically for Black hair by a team of Black scientists, Royal Oils from Head & Shoulders provides expertly designed scalp relief and luxuriously moisturized hair for all natural, relaxed, curly and coily crowns.

About Gold Series from Pantene

Gold Series from Pantene Collection is a breakthrough line designed to provide strength and moisture for women with relaxed, natural, or transitioning hair. This superior care and styling line was co-created with scientists, stylists, and dermatologists who understand the unique needs of textured hair. Each product in the Gold Series collection is powered by Pro-V blends and protective conditioning and repair agents formulated to work together to improve moisture, strength, elasticity, smoothness, and shine.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
02:36pPROCTER & GAMBLE : New Study by Royal Oils and Gold Series Confirms Black Women ..
BU
09:09aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Secret Deodorant Announces Partnership With Serena Williams t..
BU
07:28aMERCK : Keytruda Combo Meets Main Endpoint in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast ..
DJ
02/11PROCTER & GAMBLE : Gillette® and Twitch Announce the Return of the Gillette Gami..
BU
02/11PROCTER & GAMBLE : Cascade Comes Clean About Dishwashing Habit
BU
02/11PROCTER & GAMBLE : Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Partner With Puffs® ..
BU
02/07PROCTER & GAMBLE : Video of Serena Williams & Olympia Dancing to Pampers' &ldquo..
BU
02/06Merck to Spin Off $6.5 Billion In Products -- WSJ
DJ
02/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/05Health Care Up As Biogen Rally Offsets Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70 597 M
EBIT 2020 15 834 M
Net income 2020 12 998 M
Debt 2020 21 106 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,64x
EV / Sales2021 4,48x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 130,76  $
Last Close Price 124,16  $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.59%306 607
UNILEVER N.V.6.87%153 984
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.1.59%75 439
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD11.35%65 403
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY12.36%65 230
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC5.34%59 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group