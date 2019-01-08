Procter & Gamble : P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7172 per share on the Common Stock
and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred
Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 15, 2019, to Common
Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18,
2019, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred
Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 18,
2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005137/en/
P&G has been paying a dividend for 128 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years. (Graphic: Business Wire)
P&G has been paying a dividend for 128 consecutive years since its
incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive
years.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit http://www.pg.com
for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005137/en/