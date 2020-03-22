Log in
Procter & Gamble : P&G Extends Remote Work Plans for Office-based Workers in Line With “Shelter in Place” Directives

03/22/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Health, Hygiene and Cleaning Product Manufacturing and Distribution to Continue

The Procter & Gamble Company today announced that it will extend its previously announced “work from home where possible” protocols for office-based employees in the U.S. and Canada until further notice. Employees at P&G’s network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across the U.S. and Canada will continue operating in efforts to provide critical health, hygiene and cleaning products to consumers and essential businesses.

“During times like this, it is critically important that we all do our part to reduce population density and increase physical distancing,” said David S. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We support the actions being taken by Governor DeWine in Ohio, and the many other officials across the country, to save lives and protect community health.”

Millions of families rely on P&G brands every day to help them maintain personal health, proper hygiene and healthy home environments. Additionally, P&G’s Professional Division provides cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting products to a wide range of businesses, including restaurants, health care and assisted living facilities.

“As we work around the clock to serve our consumers in this time of need, we are taking important steps to protect the health and safety of the people responsible for making and transporting these products at a time when they are in increased demand,” Taylor added.

At facilities which will remain operational, the Company is implementing rigorous health and safety protocols in line with WHO and CDC recommendations. P&G has a global network of medical experts and practitioners who are continually refining these protocols as more is learned about the epidemic, including thorough access control, employee education and workplace safety measures. The Company has distanced operating teams, eliminated large in-person meetings and is implementing around the clock sanitization protocols.

In the State of Ohio, where P&G’s global headquarters is located, multiple P&G facilities have been deemed as essential and will continue operations. These include, but are not limited to operations in Cincinnati, Dayton and Lima.

P&G employs nearly 25,000 people in the North America and has 24 manufacturing facilities in 18 US states. The Company also has two plants in Canada. Together, they support a network of more than 11,000 suppliers and small businesses.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.


© Business Wire 2020
