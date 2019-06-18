Procter & Gamble : P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion

Sequel to the Award-winning “The Words Matter” credits courageous employees who rallied against intolerance to receive equal employee benefits

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in partnership with Great Big Story, today released Out of the Shadows, a new film chronicling P&G’s journey of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender inclusion. The film highlights the employees who challenged the Company and overcame adversity during the tumultuous 1990s and early 2000s.

In 1992, P&G became one of the first Fortune 500 companies to add sexual orientation into its diversity statement. The struggle for workplace equality for the LGBT+ community, however, was just beginning.

Ravaged by the HIV/AIDS epidemic and fighting an increasingly vocal and organized opposition, LGBT+ employees struggled to gain equal footing in the workplace. P&G employees began a ten-year journey to not only receive equal employee benefits but also to turn the tide of prejudice in the community.

“This inspiring 25-minute film shares the story of courageous employees who persevered in the face of prejudice, hate and intolerance. Their journey highlights how far we’ve come, but there is still more work to be done for equality. That is why P&G is partnering with Great Big Story to tell their story, so others can learn from our past to make a better future where everyone is valued, and everyone is included,” said P&G Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Shelly McNamara.

Sharing its own internal journey for LGBT+ inclusion is part of the Company’s commitment to use its voice to start meaningful conversation that leads to empathy and understanding. The film is being released ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and in celebration of Pride month.

“This is more than a corporate documentary; it’s a candid look at the Company’s history, lessons in leadership and courage, and a channel to continue social discussions about diversity and inclusion,” added Brent Miller, P&G Associate Director, Communications, and the film’s Executive Producer. “It was important for us to transparently share our journey because it reflects what happened at so many other companies and can hopefully inspire a new generation to continue to build more diverse companies and communities.”

The full 25-minute film can be viewed here.

