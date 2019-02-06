Procter & Gamble : P&G Recognizes Top Suppliers Powering Global Supply Network Transformation, Productivity & Citizenship

At its bi-annual External Business Partner Summit underway this week,
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) recognized its top-performing
external business partners for their outstanding contributions to P&G’s
global supply network transformation. As part of P&G’s efforts to lead
constructive disruption during a time of rapid change in the consumer
goods industry, P&G has been revolutionizing how it goes to market,
redesigning its supply chain to respond seamlessly to real-time consumer
and retail customer demand.
P&G CEO David Taylor, Global Product Supply Officer Yannis Skoufalos and P&G leadership celebrate with representatives from the 10 companies that were presented with Partner of the Year Awards.
“Together with our valued partners, we are creating an end-to-end,
synchronized supply network where P&G, retail customers, physical
distribution partners, and suppliers efficiently interact in a seamless
ecosystem to best serve consumers,” said Yannis Skoufalos, Global
Product Supply Officer, P&G. “We are delivering tangible value to P&G
shareholders -- optimizing inventory, increasing on-shelf availability
of our products, and driving the productivity which fuels the innovation
and superiority of P&G’s brands. This wouldn’t be possible without our
external business partners who are with us on this journey.”
P&G’s supply network includes more than 50,000 diverse suppliers from
around the world and across a wide range of industries and services –
from creative agencies to technology partners to materials suppliers.
For their contributions during 2018, P&G recognized 10 “Partners of the
Year” as well as six other companies who made significant contributions
to P&G’s global supply chain transformation or as diverse, upcoming
business partners. P&G also awarded more than 30 other companies with
the Supplier Excellence Award for sustained business contributions.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, David Taylor, P&G’s Chairman of the
Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, asked P&G’s partners to
continue to bring their best ideas and innovations to P&G. “We want
strong, lasting relationships with our supplier partners,” he said. “The
stronger our relationships are, the greater the opportunity we have to
serve consumers better than anyone else. It’s clear that winning today,
and in the future, requires seamless collaboration and continually
raising the bar together.”
As part of this year’s External Business Partner event, P&G is
dedicating a full day to Supplier Citizenship – helping suppliers
understand P&G’s approach to diversity and inclusion, as well as the
other elements of P&G’s citizenship agenda: ethics and corporate
responsibility, community impact, gender equality and environmental
sustainability. P&G has spent more than $2 billion with diverse
suppliers for eleven consecutive years, and P&G recognizes it will not
achieve its citizenship goals without the partnership and capabilities
of our suppliers.
The following P&G partners were honored at P&G’s External Business
Partner Awards ceremony on February 5:
PARTNER OF THE YEAR
-
Catalent Pharma Solutions
-
ChaseDesign
-
DOW Chemical
-
Hayco Manufacturing, Ltd.
-
Rialto Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
-
RKW
-
Shanghai Morimatsu
-
Superpac, Inc.
-
Yamada Electric Ind. Co. Ltd.
-
YanJan
END TO END SYNCHRONIZATION PARTNER
-
All4Labels
-
Nippon Shokubai
SMALL, DIVERSE, EMERGING PARTNER
-
D.Cloostermans-Huwaert
-
Haoyue
-
Parkar Communication Pvt Ltd India
-
Supreme Resources Inc.
SUPPLIER EXCELLENCE AWARDS
-
Grey
-
ChaseDesign
-
Nice
-
GMR
-
Starlinke
-
Ernst & Young
-
DOW Chemical
-
Dupont
-
Hsin Tay Shanghai LTD.
-
Milliken
-
Nippon Shokubai
-
Novozymes
-
Supreme Resources Inc.
-
D.Cloostermans-Huwaert
-
Fameccanica Data S.p.A.
-
Ronchi Mario S.p.A.
-
Shanghai Morimatsu
-
Zahoransky AG
-
Arkay Packaging
-
Fibria
-
Gulsan
-
Havpak
-
Hayco Manufacturing, Ltd.
-
Hi-P
-
Kleen Test Products Corp.
-
Nihon Kolmar Co.,Ltd.
-
Pegas
-
Rialto Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
-
Sandler
-
Savaré Specialty Adhesives
-
Superpac, Inc.
-
Van Genechten Packaging
-
Yamada Electric Ind. Co. Ltd.
-
Zobele Group
-
ZRP Printing Group Limited
-
YanJan
“I congratulate and thank all of our award winners. They are critical
partners in accomplishing our purpose,” said Stew Atkinson, Chief
Purchasing Officer, P&G. “P&G’s supplier eco-systems are creating value
for consumers, customers, P&G and our suppliers. I am proud of what we
have accomplished, and we will continue to raise the bar on superiority,
productivity and citizenship together.”
P&G’s supply network transformation began in 2012 and is a critical
component of the Company’s growth strategy – underpinning P&G’s ability
to deliver superior products, packaging, communication, retail execution
and consumer value. Since 2012, P&G Product Supply has delivered a
cumulative cost of goods sold savings of $10 billion, including nearly
$3 billion in the past two years – while leveraging the global supply
network as a sustainable competitive advantage.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit http://www.pg.com for
the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
