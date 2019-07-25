Procter & Gamble : P&G Supports Local Cincinnati Organizations as Presenting Sponsor of Cincinnati Music Festival

For the Fifth Consecutive Year, P&G Strengthens Its Commitment to Uplifting Cincinnati and Driving Enduring Community Impact During Cincinnati’s Largest Tourism Event

For the fifth consecutive year, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) returns as the presenting sponsor of the Cincinnati Music Festival (CMF). P&G continues its support of the festival following the announcement of its commitment to its home city as lead sponsor through 2022. P&G invites music lovers in Cincinnati and around the country to get festival ready in a way that #FeelsLikeCMF. The 3-day festival kicks off July 25th at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium and the highly-anticipated 2019 lineup features Earth, Wind & Fire; Mary J. Blige; Frankie Beverly & Maze and many more R&B performers.

For the fifth consecutive year, The Procter & Gamble Company invites music lovers to unite and groove to the beat of their favorite artists during the Cincinnati Music Festival. (Photo: Business Wire)

“P&G is proud to help fuel Cincinnati’s largest tourism driver that brings more than 90,000 visitors and $107.5 million in revenue to Cincinnati during festival weekend,” said Shelly McNamara, P&G Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. “Through an inclusive spirit of music, we celebrate diversity and rich community fellowship that aligns to our ongoing commitment to Cincinnati Music Festival, and reflects the diversity of our employees, customers, and the community in which our employees work and live.”

Cincinnati Music Festival continues to be one of the largest urban music festivals in the United States, benefitting a range of businesses, including nearly 100 local African American partners, vendors and performers. Each year, CMF allows P&G to bring out the local community and visitors from around the country. P&G, Vibe Cincinnati of The Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau, 3CDC, and Elementz have partnered with various community organizations and media entities in an effort to unite music lovers through unique and timely experiences that reflect the rich spirit of the “Queen City” and deliver on P&G’s commitment to the Cincinnati community.

P&G has planned impactful activations to drive local and national awareness of the Cincinnati community. On Friday, July 26, P&G, in collaboration with Vibe Cincinnati of The Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau, will bring The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to broadcast LIVE from 6:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Fountain Square. Special guests will include comedian Luenell and representatives from the Cincinnati Mayor’s Office. Attendees of the Fountain Square broadcast will have the chance to receive CMF tickets and offers from P&G brands.

P&G has also partnered with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Saturday, July 27, 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. to host a community event, “Preserving the Legacy and Future of Black Men.” Aligned to P&G’s commitment to help addressing issues like bias in media, news and entertainment, the program event follows P&G’s launch of “The Look” – a new film designed to spark reflection and conversation on racial bias and inequality that impacts Black men. The timely community conversation will include Roland Martin, acclaimed journalist and commentator; Kid Capri, legendary Hip-Hop DJ; and Cameron Means, co-founder of BlackOwned apparel. P&G invites attendees to acknowledge and celebrate the perseverance of Black men who are succeeding and transcending societal barriers.

During Cincinnati Music Festival weekend, P&G brands, including Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, My Black is Beautiful, Olay, Pantene, Secret, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Gillette and Bevel have designed interactive experiences that allow attendees to recharge, refresh and celebrate the weekend in a way that #FeelsLikeCMF.

Bevel will host a curated variety of two-day programming, from a barber competition to influencer talks on the club level of the stadium.

will host a curated variety of two-day programming, from a barber competition to influencer talks on the club level of the stadium. Old Spice follows its 2018 Man Cave with a new, unisex Shop Bar experience that acknowledges that "Men Have Skin Too" and invites guests to discover Old Spice in a spa-like environment.

follows its 2018 Man Cave with a new, unisex experience that acknowledges that "Men Have Skin Too" and invites guests to discover Old Spice in a spa-like environment. Gillette also joins the uniquely designed Shop Bar ; with Gillette's Skin Guard interactions and offers in the male-focused spa-like experience.

also joins the uniquely designed ; with Gillette's Skin Guard interactions and offers in the male-focused spa-like experience. Secret's purpose to embolden and unite women under the theme of #AllStrengthNoSweat will live through a boutique content capture series led by Cincinnati-based influencer Lauren Eylise.

purpose to embolden and unite women under the theme of #AllStrengthNoSweat will live through a boutique content capture series led by Cincinnati-based influencer Lauren Eylise. Always invites festival-goers to feel radiant as they walk down a mini fashion show runway to an Always floral-themed photo experience to capture their "Wear What You Want" festival style.

invites festival-goers to feel radiant as they walk down a mini fashion show runway to an Always floral-themed photo experience to capture their "Wear What You Want" festival style. Bounty will provide Cincinnati Music Festival guests with an easy clean-up experience at all concession stands to keep attendees dancing all night.

will provide Cincinnati Music Festival guests with an easy clean-up experience at all concession stands to keep attendees dancing all night. Charmin invites guests to "Enjoy the Go" with Charmin-themed restrooms and product samples that are sure to make the "Go" a little bit easier and more comfortable.

invites guests to "Enjoy the Go" with Charmin-themed restrooms and product samples that are sure to make the "Go" a little bit easier and more comfortable. Crest “Smile Patrol” will be out and taking Polaroid photos of guests, sharing samples and encouraging smiles and good times.

“Smile Patrol” will be out and taking Polaroid photos of guests, sharing samples and encouraging smiles and good times. My Black is Beautiful – one of the festival’s most popular experiences – will showcase the spirit of today's African American in the newly spirited Patio Spa. Guests are encouraged to #RedefineBlack by registering and joining a community onsite that encourages self-care, skin care, relaxation, beautification and celebration.

– one of the festival’s most popular experiences – will showcase the spirit of today's African American in the newly spirited Patio Spa. Guests are encouraged to #RedefineBlack by registering and joining a community onsite that encourages self-care, skin care, relaxation, beautification and celebration. Pantene lovers will also enjoy the festival's coveted Patio Spa. Attendees will enjoy self-serve dry hair touchups, product demos and styling tips.

lovers will also enjoy the festival's coveted Patio Spa. Attendees will enjoy self-serve dry hair touchups, product demos and styling tips. Head & Shoulders Royal Oils invites attendees to visit its Respect the Crown Selfie booth in the Patio Spa to sample Royal Oils while watching the Jumbotron and LIVE on-stage performances.

invites attendees to visit its Respect the Crown Selfie booth in the Patio Spa to sample Royal Oils while watching the Jumbotron and LIVE on-stage performances. Olay has festival-goers covered in the Patio Spa and invites attendees to be "Fearless to Face Anything" and protect their skin this CMF with Regenerist Whip with SPF 25 and brand offers.

The Cincinnati Music Festival Presented by P&G will take place July 25 – 28, 2019, and will feature performers such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Mary J. Blige, Frankie Beverly & Maze and more. Tickets are on sale at http://www.cincymusicfestival.com.

Show your support at these events by tagging #FeelsLikeCMF.

