Procter & Gamble : P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2020

02/13/2020 | 09:03am EST

David S. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.


© Business Wire 2020
