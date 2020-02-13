Procter & Gamble : P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2020

David S. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

