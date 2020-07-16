Procter & Gamble : PG Pledges Carbon Neutral Operations Through Next Decade

By Dieter Holger

Procter & Gamble Co. on Thursday said it would invest in nature conservancy projects to offset its emissions with the aim of operating as a carbon neutral company throughout the next decade.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based home goods giant said it would fund a portfolio of ecology plans through a partnership with the nonprofits Conservation International and the World Wildlife Fund.

P&G said it had already identified at least three projects, including restoring trees that California's wildfires destroyed and protecting mangroves in the Philippines's Palawan archipelago.

The move adds to P&G's previous pledge to cut half of its greenhouse gas emissions and purchase 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

"By reducing our carbon footprint and investing in natural climate solutions, we will be carbon neutral for the decade across our operations and help protect vulnerable ecosystems and communities around the world," David Taylor, chairman, president and chief executive of P&G, said in prepared remarks.

