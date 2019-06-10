Procter & Gamble : Pampers Announces Commitment to Provide 5,000 Baby Changing Tables for Installation in Public Restrooms

Donte Palmer, John Legend and Pampers join forces to drive changing table equality after survey reveals 90% of dads have gone into a men’s public restroom that has not had a baby changing table

Picture this … dad is out and about, enjoying quality time with his baby and the inevitable hits – diaper duty. Cue the search for a changing table, only for dad to find there’s nowhere for him to change that stinky booty in the men’s restroom. It’s an all too familiar story that’s happening across the country, with new Pampers research revealing that 9 out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom that has not had a baby changing table1. Pampers, the #1 choice of parents2 recognizes dads are more hands-on than ever and wants to help enable them to take the best care of their babies. As part of its “Love the Change” campaign, Pampers is proud to announce they’re providing 5,000 changing tables for public restrooms across North America by 2021, so more dads and babies can #LoveTheChange together when they’re out-and-about.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005274/en/

In 2018, Donte Palmer started a movement called #SquatforChange when this photo of him changing his son’s diaper in a public restroom went viral, leading to a partnership announced today with Pampers.

Changing table inequality was placed front and center in 2018, fueled by an image posted on social media of Florida father, Donte Palmer, with his child in his lap squatting to change his son’s diaper. Since that post, which garnered national and international media attention, Palmer has founded #SquatForChange, an organization committed to arming dads with the proper changing table resources they need to be hands-on with their children. Palmer is working with Pampers to champion thousands of dads who have used social media to voice their desire to see changing table equality. Musician, activist and Pampers partner, John Legend, will also help the brand introduce this commitment to hands-on dads.

“I am so excited to play a role in Pampers’ Love the Change campaign. I love being a hands-on dad, and it is so important that we acknowledge the active role dads are playing in their babies’ lives,” said John Legend. “Spending time out and about with my kids is one of the greatest joys in my life, but it’s frustrating when I am out with Miles and the men’s restroom doesn’t have a baby changing table. I’m proud to support Pampers as it paves the way for more inclusive parenting by providing all of us dads out there with the tools we need to succeed.”

Across the next two years, Pampers – in partnership with Koala Kare – will identify high-need public locations and provide baby changing tables for installation in the men’s restrooms. Dads and babies visiting places such as parks and recreation centers, community centers and libraries in cities such as Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia, Detroit, and many others across the U.S. and Canada, are in line to benefit from Pampers’ commitment. The first 500 locations have already been identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

“We know that dads want to be able to bond with their children by taking them out and about, and that means the inevitable diaper-duty no matter where they are. In many instances today, instead of it being an easy, straightforward task it’s a moment that causes angst because the facilities needed are not always available,” said Andre Schulten, Vice President and General Manager Baby Care North America, Procter & Gamble. “We are proud to announce our commitment to provide 5,000 changing tables for installation in public restrooms by 2021 to help address the inequality hands-on dads face when it comes to taking care of their babies.”

Together with Pampers, everyone can play a part in helping dads and babies continue to #LoveTheChange together by becoming a Pampers Dadvocate! Share a photo or video of your favorite bonding moment using #LoveTheChange to contribute toward the provision of additional baby changing tables for dads across the US & Canada3.

Watch the new #LoveTheChange video here.

About Pampers®

For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Rewards program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby ‘love the change’ together.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Koala Kare

Koala Kare Products, a Division of Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. is the leading provider of commercial Baby Changing Stations and based in Centennial, CO. Koala's familiar "Parent and Child" brandmark is a comfort to families and a promise of thoughtful accommodation wherever it appears. Please visit www.koalabear.com to learn more about the company.

1 According to a recent survey of 200 U.S. parents by Consumer & Market Knowledge for Pampers

2 Based on retail sales

3 For every photo or video share using #LoveTheChange, Pampers will contribute (up to $50,000) toward additional Koala changing tables

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005274/en/