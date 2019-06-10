Procter & Gamble : Pampers Announces Commitment to Provide 5,000 Baby Changing Tables for Installation in Public Restrooms

Picture this … dad is out and about, enjoying quality time with his baby
and the inevitable hits – diaper duty. Cue the search for a changing
table, only for dad to find there’s nowhere for him to change that
stinky booty in the men’s restroom. It’s an all too familiar story
that’s happening across the country, with new Pampers research revealing
that 9 out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom that has not had
a baby changing table1. Pampers, the #1 choice of parents2
recognizes dads are more hands-on than ever and wants to help enable
them to take the best care of their babies. As part of its “Love the
Change” campaign, Pampers is proud to announce they’re providing 5,000
changing tables for public restrooms across North America by 2021, so
more dads and babies can #LoveTheChange together when they’re
out-and-about.
In 2018, Donte Palmer started a movement called #SquatforChange when this photo of him changing his son’s diaper in a public restroom went viral, leading to a partnership announced today with Pampers.
Changing table inequality was placed front and center in 2018, fueled by
an image posted on social media of Florida father, Donte Palmer, with
his child in his lap squatting to change his son’s diaper. Since that
post, which garnered national and international media attention, Palmer
has founded #SquatForChange, an organization committed to arming dads
with the proper changing table resources they need to be hands-on with
their children. Palmer is working with Pampers to champion thousands of
dads who have used social media to voice their desire to see changing
table equality. Musician, activist and Pampers partner, John Legend,
will also help the brand introduce this commitment to hands-on dads.
“I am so excited to play a role in Pampers’ Love the Change campaign. I
love being a hands-on dad, and it is so important that we acknowledge
the active role dads are playing in their babies’ lives,” said John
Legend. “Spending time out and about with my kids is one of the greatest
joys in my life, but it’s frustrating when I am out with Miles and the
men’s restroom doesn’t have a baby changing table. I’m proud to support
Pampers as it paves the way for more inclusive parenting by providing
all of us dads out there with the tools we need to succeed.”
Across the next two years, Pampers – in partnership with Koala Kare –
will identify high-need public locations and provide baby changing
tables for installation in the men’s restrooms. Dads and babies visiting
places such as parks and recreation centers, community centers and
libraries in cities such as Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia, Detroit,
and many others across the U.S. and Canada, are in line to benefit from
Pampers’ commitment. The first 500 locations have already been
identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming
weeks.
“We know that dads want to be able to bond with their children by taking
them out and about, and that means the inevitable diaper-duty no matter
where they are. In many instances today, instead of it being an easy,
straightforward task it’s a moment that causes angst because the
facilities needed are not always available,” said Andre Schulten, Vice
President and General Manager Baby Care North America, Procter & Gamble.
“We are proud to announce our commitment to provide 5,000 changing
tables for installation in public restrooms by 2021 to help address the
inequality hands-on dads face when it comes to taking care of their
babies.”
Together with Pampers, everyone can play a part in helping dads and
babies continue to #LoveTheChange together by becoming a Pampers
Dadvocate! Share a photo or video of your favorite bonding moment using
#LoveTheChange to contribute toward the provision of additional baby
changing tables for dads across the US & Canada3.
Watch the new #LoveTheChange video here.
