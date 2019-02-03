Procter & Gamble : Pampers Kicks off New “Love the Change” Campaign with Adam Levine, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Celebrate Dads on Super Bowl Sunday

Log in
02/03/2019 | 03:46pm EST

New Social Video Changes the Game on the Important Role of Dads and #StinkyBootyDuty

While lots of people hope to be celebrating their winning team this Super Bowl Sunday, Pampers, the #1 choice of parents*, is rooting for “Team Dad” with a new video remix of John Legend’s popular hit “Stinky Booty Duty.” The video debuts today starring John Legend and his family – Chrissy, Luna and Miles – alongside Adam Levine and his daughter Gio Grace, and celebrates the important role dads play in their babies’ lives and kicks off Pampers' new campaign “Love the Change.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190203005032/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“I am excited to be part of this celebration of dads with Pampers,” said Adam Levine, dad of two. “Being a present and hands-on dad is the most important thing to me. It has changed my life being a dad and is honestly the most fun thing I've ever done.”

Like John and Adam, many consider being a dad the most important job they’ll ever have, but they don’t always feel the love for the role they play. According to a recent Pampers study, 90 percent of dads consider themselves to be “hands-on,” but more than half feel like society places less value on dads’ parenting role. As millions of families tune in to watch Super Bowl LIII together, Pampers believes this is the perfect moment to celebrate the changing role of dads and shine a spotlight on the unique bond they share with their babies. This marks Pampers' first Super Bowl campaign.

“This special song between John and his daughter Luna struck such a chord with dads and moms when we released the first Stinky Booty Duty video. We’re proud to continue partnering with John, now a second-time dad, who truly enjoys fatherhood and has embraced every change that comes with it,” said Andre Schulten, Vice President and General Manager Baby Care North America, Procter & Gamble. “We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate hands-on dads like John than by welcoming another fantastic dad, Adam Levine, into the Pampers family and taking the Stinky Booty Duty song to a whole new level on Super Bowl Sunday. Celebrating dads is just the beginning of a meaningful future for our brand, as we commit to helping parents to ‘love the change’ that comes with life with babies. While every transition might not be always be easy, Pampers wants to help parents and babies ‘love the change’ together.”

Watch the new #StinkyBootyDuty 2.0 video starring John, Adam and Chrissy here and celebrate the hands-on dads you know using #StinkyBootyDuty and follow @PampersUS on Instagram and #LoveTheChange this Super Bowl Sunday.

About Pampers®

For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Rewards program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby ‘love the change’ together.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

*based on retail sales


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 67 137 M
EBIT 2019 14 422 M
Net income 2019 11 508 M
Debt 2019 30 027 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 21,79
P/E ratio 2020 20,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,08x
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Capitalization 244 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 97,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY6.04%243 829
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-0.54%154 855
UNILEVER (NL)-0.60%154 849
UNILEVER-1.06%154 849
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY8.67%56 419
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER-1.12%54 512
