Procter & Gamble : Pampers Kicks off New “Love the Change” Campaign with Adam Levine, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Celebrate Dads on Super Bowl Sunday

New Social Video Changes the Game on the Important Role of Dads and #StinkyBootyDuty

While lots of people hope to be celebrating their winning team this Super Bowl Sunday, Pampers, the #1 choice of parents*, is rooting for “Team Dad” with a new video remix of John Legend’s popular hit “Stinky Booty Duty.” The video debuts today starring John Legend and his family – Chrissy, Luna and Miles – alongside Adam Levine and his daughter Gio Grace, and celebrates the important role dads play in their babies’ lives and kicks off Pampers' new campaign “Love the Change.”

“I am excited to be part of this celebration of dads with Pampers,” said Adam Levine, dad of two. “Being a present and hands-on dad is the most important thing to me. It has changed my life being a dad and is honestly the most fun thing I've ever done.”

Like John and Adam, many consider being a dad the most important job they’ll ever have, but they don’t always feel the love for the role they play. According to a recent Pampers study, 90 percent of dads consider themselves to be “hands-on,” but more than half feel like society places less value on dads’ parenting role. As millions of families tune in to watch Super Bowl LIII together, Pampers believes this is the perfect moment to celebrate the changing role of dads and shine a spotlight on the unique bond they share with their babies. This marks Pampers' first Super Bowl campaign.

“This special song between John and his daughter Luna struck such a chord with dads and moms when we released the first Stinky Booty Duty video. We’re proud to continue partnering with John, now a second-time dad, who truly enjoys fatherhood and has embraced every change that comes with it,” said Andre Schulten, Vice President and General Manager Baby Care North America, Procter & Gamble. “We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate hands-on dads like John than by welcoming another fantastic dad, Adam Levine, into the Pampers family and taking the Stinky Booty Duty song to a whole new level on Super Bowl Sunday. Celebrating dads is just the beginning of a meaningful future for our brand, as we commit to helping parents to ‘love the change’ that comes with life with babies. While every transition might not be always be easy, Pampers wants to help parents and babies ‘love the change’ together.”

Watch the new #StinkyBootyDuty 2.0 video starring John, Adam and Chrissy here and celebrate the hands-on dads you know using #StinkyBootyDuty and follow @PampersUS on Instagram and #LoveTheChange this Super Bowl Sunday.

