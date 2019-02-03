Procter & Gamble : Pampers Kicks off New “Love the Change” Campaign with Adam Levine, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Celebrate Dads on Super Bowl Sunday

While lots of people hope to be celebrating their winning team this
Super Bowl Sunday, Pampers, the #1 choice of parents*, is rooting for
“Team Dad” with a new video remix of John Legend’s popular hit “Stinky
Booty Duty.” The video debuts today starring John Legend and his family
– Chrissy, Luna and Miles – alongside Adam Levine and his daughter Gio
Grace, and celebrates the important role dads play in their babies’
lives and kicks off Pampers' new campaign “Love the Change.”
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190203005032/en/
“I am excited to be part of this celebration of dads with Pampers,” said
Adam Levine, dad of two. “Being a present and hands-on dad is the most
important thing to me. It has changed my life being a dad and is
honestly the most fun thing I've ever done.”
Like John and Adam, many consider being a dad the most important job
they’ll ever have, but they don’t always feel the love for the role they
play. According to a recent Pampers study, 90 percent of dads consider
themselves to be “hands-on,” but more than half feel like society places
less value on dads’ parenting role. As millions of families tune in to
watch Super Bowl LIII together, Pampers believes this is the perfect
moment to celebrate the changing role of dads and shine a spotlight on
the unique bond they share with their babies. This marks Pampers' first
Super Bowl campaign.
“This special song between John and his daughter Luna struck such a
chord with dads and moms when we released the first Stinky Booty Duty
video. We’re proud to continue partnering with John, now a second-time
dad, who truly enjoys fatherhood and has embraced every change that
comes with it,” said Andre Schulten, Vice President and General Manager
Baby Care North America, Procter & Gamble. “We couldn’t think of a more
fitting way to celebrate hands-on dads like John than by welcoming
another fantastic dad, Adam Levine, into the Pampers family and taking
the Stinky Booty Duty song to a whole new level on Super Bowl Sunday.
Celebrating dads is just the beginning of a meaningful future for our
brand, as we commit to helping parents to ‘love the change’ that comes
with life with babies. While every transition might not be always be
easy, Pampers wants to help parents and babies ‘love the change’
together.”
Watch the new #StinkyBootyDuty 2.0 video starring John, Adam and Chrissy here
and celebrate the hands-on dads you know using #StinkyBootyDuty and
follow @PampersUS on Instagram and #LoveTheChange this Super Bowl Sunday.
About Pampers®
For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their
babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and
is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million
babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a
complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide
protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com
to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Rewards program,
and find ideas and information to help you and your baby ‘love the
change’ together.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit http://www.pg.com
for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
*based on retail sales
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190203005032/en/