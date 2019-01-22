Procter & Gamble : Price Increases, Gillette Ad in Focus When P&G Reports -- Earnings Preview

Log in
01/22/2019 | 03:11pm EST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is scheduled to report earnings for its fiscal second quarter before the market opens Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts expect P&G to report "core" earnings of $1.21 a share, up from $1.19 a year earlier, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv. Core earnings strip out currency moves, acquisitions and divestitures.

SALES FORECAST: Net sales are expected to fall slightly to $17.15 billion from $17.4 billion a year earlier, according to Refinitiv. Wells Fargo estimates 3% organic sales growth, which excludes currency moves, acquisitions and divestitures.

WHAT TO WATCH:

PRICING: Wall Street will be looking for the impact of price increases P&G announced on its Pampers, Bounty, Charmin and Puffs brands late last year. P&G said the increases were to offset foreign-exchange and commodity pressures, which were expected to worsen. Investors will be watching to see how higher prices affected volumes and what P&G executives say about consumer spending in the U.S. and abroad. Overall, the pricing environment for P&G has improved as competitors have followed P&G's lead, said Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog in a research note.

GILLETTE AD: P&G's brand Gillette released last week a controversial ad campaign invoking the #MeToo movement. The nearly two-minute online ad posted online after the second quarter ended, but investors will be listening for any commentary on how it was received by customers. After losing ground to upstarts in the U.S. in recent years, Gillette sales improved in the previous quarter.

RESTRUCTURING: Starting in July, P&G will revamp its management structure, shrinking the number of business units from 10 to six and giving the heads of those products control over regional sales teams as well as some functions previously run by headquarters. P&G hasn't detailed how many jobs would be affected or anticipated cost savings.

NEW NICHES: Last month, P&G acquired Walker & Co. Brands Inc. adding health and beauty products tailored for African Americans. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Walker sells grooming products for men under the brand Bevel and hair-care products for women under the Form Beauty brand. Walker will operate as a separate and wholly owned subsidiary of P&G, and continue to be led by its founder and Chief Executive Tristan Walker. The deal price wasn't disclosed.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY -2.25% 89.48 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 66 831 M
EBIT 2019 14 368 M
Net income 2019 11 370 M
Debt 2019 30 576 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 20,67
P/E ratio 2020 19,41
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Capitalization 228 B
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
