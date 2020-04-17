Procter & Gamble : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 04/17/2020 | 10:23am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Earnings Release Q3 FY 2020 April 17, 2020 Business Results Q3 FY 2020 IMMEDIATE PRIORITIES Ensuring the health and safety of the men and women of P&G around the world. Maximizing the availability of products that help people and their families with their health, hygiene and cleaning needs. Helping society meet and overcome the challenges they face. ENDURING STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO:DAILY USE, PERFORMANCE DRIVES BRAND CHOICE New Standard Of Excellence SUPERIORITY TO WIN WITH CONSUMERS Products Packaging Communication Retail Execution Value PRODUCTIVITYTO FUEL INVESTMENTS LEADINGCONSTRUCTIVE DISRUPTION FOCUSED & AGILE ORGANIZATION Q3 FY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Maintaining FY'20 guidance ranges for organic sales, earnings and adjusted free cash flow productivity. Adjusting all-in sales for foreign exchange. Organic sales grew +6% driven by volume and pricing. 9 of 10 global categories grew organic sales. Built aggregate share, despite temporary out-of-stocks on some of our highest demand items. Focus remains on executing our strategies to deliver balanced top-line and bottom-line growth along with strong cash generation. Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Organic Sales Growth Organic Volume Growth Core EPS Growth Currency Neutral Core EPS Growth Free Cash Flow Productivity Q3 FY '20 +6% +6% +10% +15% 113% Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH Organic sales were driven by volume and pricing. Organic volume up +6%, 7% 7% pricing +1% and mix flat. 6% 5% 5% 4% 4% Q1 FY '19 Q2 FY '19 Q3 FY '19 Q4 FY '19 Q1 FY '20 Q2 FY '20 Q3 FY '20 Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS CORE EPS GROWTH 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% • Core gross margin +120 basis points • Core operating margin +100 basis points 22% • Total productivity savings +240 basis points 17% 14% 10% 5% 6% 3% Q1 FY '19 Q2 FY '19 Q3 FY '19 Q4 FY '19 Q1 FY '20 Q2 FY '20 Q3 FY '20 Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS CURRENCY-NEUTRAL CORE EPS GROWTH • Core gross margin ex-FX +130 basis points • Core operating margin ex-FX +180 basis points 25% 26% 24% 20% 15% 15% 15% 15% 10% 11% 13% 5% 0% Q1 FY '19 Q2 FY '19 Q3 FY '19 Q4 FY '19 Q1 FY '20 Q2 FY '20 Q3 FY '20 Business Segment Results and Highlights Q3 FY 2020 Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS BEAUTY SEGMENT Constant Currency Net Organic Sales Organic Volume Net Earnings Earnings 1%1% -21% -17% +2% Pricing, -2% Mix

-2% Mix Global value share increased 0.2 versus year ago

Net Earnings: Pricing help was more than offset by negative mix from volume loss on premium SK-II brand, brand communication investments and currency headwinds. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS BEAUTY HIGHLIGHTS •Hair Care organic sales increased low single digits versus year ago. North America, Europe, Latin America and APAC regions all grew organic sales mid- to high single digits driven by premium mix and strong retail execution. Greater China organic sales declined double digits primarily due to temporary disruption of consumer access to retail markets. •Skin & Personal Care organic sales increased low single digits versus year ago with growth in Personal Care and North America Skin Care mostly offset by softness of the SK-II business in Asia. North America sales grew double digits driven by Olay premium product innovation and consumer stock-up in Personal Care. Greater China sales declined double digits with Personal Care (Safeguard) double digit sales growth more than offset by declines on premium SK-II, including travel retail, and Olay Skin related to temporary disruption of consumer access to retail markets. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS GROOMING SEGMENT Constant Currency Net Organic Sales Organic Volume Net Earnings Earnings 0% -1% -26% -22% +2% Pricing, -2% Mix

-2% Mix Global value share increased 0.8 points versus year ago.

Net Earnings: Pricing and productivity savings were more than offset by tax benefit in base year period, currency headwinds and negative geographic mix. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS GROOMING HIGHLIGHTS Grooming organic sales declined low single digits versus year ago. Shave Care organic sales declined low single digits driven by negative mix due to volume decline in North America due to limited distribution capacity. Greater China had double digit volume decline related to temporary disruption of consumer access to retail markets. Latin America grew organic sales high single digits driven by innovation and devaluation-driven pricing.

devaluation-driven pricing. Appliances sales increased high single digits driven by premium innovation driven volume. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS HEALTH CARE SEGMENT Constant Currency Net Organic Sales Organic Volume Net Earnings Earnings 14% 19% 9% 7% +1% Pricing, +1% Mix

Global value share increased 0.8 points versus year ago

Net Earnings: Innovation driven volume growth, pricing and productivity savings were partially offset by brand communication investments and currency headwinds. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS HEALTH CARE HIGHLIGHTS •Oral Care organic sales increased mid-single digits versus year ago. North America sales grew mid-single digits driven by Power toothbrushes, premium toothpaste innovation and pricing. Latin America grew strong double digits driven by innovation-driven volume and pricing. Greater China declined double digits due to temporary disruption of consumer access to retail markets. •Personal Health Care organic sales increased high teens versus year ago led by innovation-driven volume, increased brand communication investments, increased consumer consumption and pantry loading and positive mix due to disproportionate growth in North America. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS FABRIC & HOME SEGMENT Constant Currency Net Organic Sales Organic Volume Net Earnings Earnings 10% 8% 13% 14% Flat Pricing, +1% Mix

Global value share increased 0.7 points versus year ago

Net Earnings: Innovation-driven volume growth and productivity savings were partially offset by investments in brand communication and lower margin product mix hurt and currency headwinds. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS FABRIC & HOME HIGHLIGHTS •Fabric Care organic sales grew high single digits versus year ago. Broad based growth led by premium innovation-driven volume growth across laundry and fabric enhancers. North America delivered double digit and Europe delivered mid-single digit organic sales growth led by innovation, market growth and increased consumer consumption and pantry loading. China Fabric Care declined double digits due to temporary disruption of consumer access to retail markets. •Home Care organic sales increased mid-teens with strong growth across all segments: Dish, Air and Surface. Sales increased from innovation-driven volume, superior retail execution and increased consumer consumption and pantry loading in North America and Europe regions. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS BABY, FEMININE and FAMILY CARE SEGMENT Constant Currency Net Organic Sales Organic Volume Net Earnings Earnings 32% 34% 7% 7% Flat Pricing, Flat Mix

Global value share declined 0.3 points versus year ago

Net Earnings: Volume growth, productivity savings and commodity tailwinds were partially offset by brand communication investments, lower margin product mix hurt and currency headwinds. Q3 FY 2020 RESULTS BABY, FEMININE and FAMILY CARE HIGHLIGHTS •Baby Care organic sales increased low single digits with growth of premium products and increased consumer demand due to consumption behaviors and pantry stocking across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions partially offset by mid-single digit decline in Greater China related to temporary disruption of consumer access to retail markets. •Feminine Care organic sales increased high single digits versus year ago led by strong volume growth across markets driven by premium innovation and favorable product mix from Always Discreet growth. •Family Care organic sales increased double digits driven by a sharp increase in consumer demand due to consumption behaviors and pantry loading, partially offset by negative product/size mix. FY 2020 Guidance FY 2020 Guidance SALES Maintained guidance of organic sales growth guidance +4% to +5%

Adjusted all-in sales growth to +3% to +4%

all-in sales growth to +3% to +4% Includes a two point negative impact from foreign exchange, partially offset by a modest positive impact from acquisitions and divestitures.

FY '20 Organic Sales Growth +4% to +5% All-in Sales Growth (adjusted) +3% to +4% FY 2020 Guidance EARNINGS PER SHARE Maintained Core EPS growth to +8% to +11%

Core effective tax rate range of 17% to 18%

Maintained all-in EPS of +235% to +245% with the Gillette Shave Care carrying value adjustment in the base period (Q4). Impact in base is $3.03 on FY and $3.02 in Q4. FY '20 Core EPS Growth +8% to +11% All-in EPS Growth +235% to +245% FY 2020 Guidance CASH GENERATION AND USAGE • Adj. Free Cash Flow Productivity: 100% • Capital Spending, % Sales: 4.5% to 5.0% • Dividends: Over $7.5B • Direct Share Repurchase: $7 to $8B FY 2020 Guidance POTENTIAL HEADWINDS NOT INCLUDED IN GUIDANCE Significant deceleration of market growth rates

Significant currency weakness

Significant commodity cost increases

Additional geo-political disruptions and economic volatility Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this release or presentation, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward- looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. Risks and uncertainties to which our forward-looking statements are subject include, without limitation: (1) the ability to successfully manage global financial risks, including foreign currency fluctuations, currency exchange or pricing controls and localized volatility; (2) the ability to successfully manage local, regional or global economic volatility, including reduced market growth rates, and to generate sufficient income and cash flow to allow the Company to effect the expected share repurchases and dividend payments; (3) the ability to manage disruptions in credit markets or changes to our credit rating; (4) the ability to maintain key manufacturing and supply arrangements (including execution of supply chain optimizations and sole supplier and sole manufacturing plant arrangements) and to manage disruption of business due to factors outside of our control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or disease outbreaks; (5) the ability to successfully manage cost fluctuations and pressures, including prices of commodities and raw materials, and costs of labor, transportation, energy, pension and healthcare; (6) the ability to stay on the leading edge of innovation, obtain necessary intellectual property protections and successfully respond to changing consumer habits and technological advances attained by, and patents granted to, competitors; (7) the ability to compete with our local and global competitors in new and existing sales channels, including by successfully responding to competitive factors such as prices, promotional incentives and trade terms for products; (8) the ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships; (9) the ability to protect our reputation and brand equity by successfully managing real or perceived issues, including concerns about safety, quality, ingredients, efficacy or similar matters that may arise; (10) the ability to successfully manage the financial, legal, reputational and operational risk associated with third-party relationships, such as our suppliers, contract manufacturers, distributors, contractors and external business partners; (11) the ability to rely on and maintain key company and third party information technology systems, networks and services, and maintain the security and functionality of such systems, networks and services and the data contained therein; (12) the ability to successfully manage uncertainties related to changing political conditions (including the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union) and potential implications such as exchange rate fluctuations and market contraction; (13) the ability to successfully manage regulatory and legal requirements and matters (including, without limitation, those laws and regulations involving product liability, product and packaging composition, intellectual property, labor and employment, antitrust, data protection, tax, environmental, and accounting and financial reporting) and to resolve pending matters within current estimates; (14) the ability to manage changes in applicable tax laws and regulations including maintaining our intended tax treatment of divestiture transactions; (15) the ability to successfully manage our ongoing acquisition, divestiture and joint venture activities, in each case to achieve the Company's overall business strategy and financial objectives, without impacting the delivery of base business objectives; (16) the ability to successfully achieve productivity improvements and cost savings and manage ongoing organizational changes, while successfully identifying, developing and retaining key employees, including in key growth markets where the availability of skilled or experienced employees may be limited; and (17) the ability to successfully manage the demand, supply, and operational challenges associated with a disease outbreak, including epidemics, pandemics, or similar widespread public health concerns (including the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak). For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected herein, please refer to our most recent 10-K,10-Q and 8-K reports. The Procter & Gamble Company Regulation G Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures The following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in Procter & Gamble's April 17, 2020 earnings call, associated slides, and other materials and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. We believe that these measures provide useful perspective on underlying business trends (i.e. trends excluding non-recurring or unusual items) and results and provide a supplemental measure of year-on-year results. The non-GAAP measures described below are used by Management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for business strategy purposes. These measures may be useful to investors as they provide supplemental information about business performance and provide investors a view of our business results through the eyes of management. Certain of these measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining their at-risk compensation. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered by the user in place of the related GAAP measure, but rather as supplemental information to our business results. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items or events being adjusted. The Company is not able to reconcile its forward-lookingnon-GAAP adjusted cash flow productivity and effective tax rate measures because the Company cannot predict the timing and amounts of discrete items such as acquisition and divestitures, which could significantly impact GAAP results. The measures provided are as follows: Organic sales growth - page 3 Core EPS and currency-neutral Core EPS - page 4 Core gross margin and currency-neutral Core gross margin - page 6 Core operating profit margin and currency-neutral Core operating profit margin - page 6 Free cash flow productivity - page 6 Adjusted free cash flow productivity - page 6 Organic sales growth*:Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP measure of sales growth excluding the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, the impact from the July 1, 2018 adoption of new accounting standards for "Revenue from Contracts with Customers", and foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. The Core earnings measures included in the following reconciliation tables refer to the equivalent GAAP measures adjusted as applicable for the following items: Incremental restructuring: The Company has had and continues to have an ongoing level of restructuring activities. Such activities have resulted in ongoing annual restructuring related charges of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. In 2012 the Company began a $10 billion strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that included incremental restructuring activities. In 2017, the Company communicated details of an additional multi-year productivity and cost savings plan. This results in incremental restructuring charges to accelerate productivity efforts and cost savings. The adjustment to Core earnings includes only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs.

The Company has had and continues to have an ongoing level of restructuring activities. Such activities have resulted in ongoing annual restructuring related charges of approximately $250 - $500 million before tax. In 2012 the Company began a $10 billion strategic productivity and cost savings initiative that included incremental restructuring activities. In 2017, the Company communicated details of an additional multi-year productivity and cost savings plan. This results in incremental restructuring charges to accelerate productivity efforts and cost savings. The adjustment to Core earnings includes only the restructuring costs above what we believe are the normal recurring level of restructuring costs. Early debt extinguishment charges : In fiscal 2018, the Company recorded after-tax charges of $243 million, due to the early extinguishment of certain long-term debt. These charges represent the difference between the reacquisition price and the par value of the debt extinguished.

: In fiscal 2018, the Company recorded after-tax charges of $243 million, due to the early extinguishment of certain long-term debt. These charges represent the difference between the reacquisition price and the par value of the debt extinguished. Transitional Impact of U.S. Tax Act : In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act"). This resulted in a net charge of $602 million for the fiscal year 2018. The adjustment to Core earnings only includes this transitional impact. It does not include the ongoing impacts of the lower U.S. statutory rate on the respective years' earnings.

: In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "U.S. Tax Act"). This resulted in a net charge of $602 million for the fiscal year 2018. The adjustment to Core earnings only includes this transitional impact. It does not include the ongoing impacts of the lower U.S. statutory rate on the respective years' earnings. Gain on Dissolution of the PGT Healthcare Partnership: The Company finalized the dissolution of our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The transaction was accounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business; the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million.

The Company finalized the dissolution of our PGT Healthcare partnership, a venture between the Company and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd (Teva) in the OTC consumer healthcare business, in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The transaction was accounted for as a sale of the Teva portion of the PGT business; the Company recognized an after-tax gain on the dissolution of $353 million. Shave Care Impairment : In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the company recognized a one-time,non-cash,after-tax charge of $8.0 billion ($8.3 billion before tax) to adjust the carrying values of the Shave Care reporting unit. This was comprised of a before and after-tax impairment charge of $6.8 billion related to goodwill and an after-tax impairment charge of $1.2 billion ($1.6 billion before tax) to reduce the carrying value of the Gillette indefinite-lived intangible assets. 1 Anti-dilutive Impacts: The Shave Care impairment charges caused certain equity instruments that are normally dilutive (and hence normally assumed converted or exercised for the purposes of determining diluted net earnings per share) to be anti-dilutive. Accordingly, for U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share, these instruments were not assumed to be concerted or exercised. Specifically, in the fourth quarter and total fiscal 2019, the weighted average outstanding preferred shares were not included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, none of our outstanding share-based equity awards were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. As a result of the non-GAAP Shave Care impairment adjustment, these instruments are dilutive for non-GAAP earnings per share. We do not view the above items to be part of our sustainable results, and their exclusion from core earnings measures provides more comparable measure of year-on-year results. These items are also excluded when evaluating senior management in determining their at-risk compensation. Management views the following non-GAAP measures as useful supplemental measures of Company performance and operating efficiency over time. Core EPS andcurrency-neutralCore EPS*:Core earnings per share, or Core EPS, is a measure of the Company's diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted as indicated. Currency-neutral Core EPS is a measure of the Company's Core EPS excluding the incremental current year impact of foreign exchange. Core gross margin:Core gross margin is a measure of the Company's gross margin adjusted for items as indicated. Currency-neutralCore gross margin:Currency-neutral Core gross margin is a measure of the Company's Core gross margin excluding the incremental current year impact of foreign exchange. Core operating profit margin*:Core operating profit margin is a measure of the Company's operating margin adjusted for items as indicated. Currency-neutralCore operating profit margin*:Currency-neutral Core operating profit margin is a measure of the Company's Core operating profit margin excluding the incremental current year impact of foreign exchange. Free cash flow:Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital spending. Free cash flow represents the cash that the Company is able to generate after taking into account planned maintenance and asset expansion. Management views free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor used in determining the amount of cash available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and other discretionary investment. Free cash flow productivity*:Free cash flow productivity is defined as the ratio of free cash flow to net earnings. Management views free cash flow productivity as a useful measure to help investors understand P&G's ability to generate cash. Free cash flow productivity is used by management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for budget planning purposes. The Company's long-term target is to generate annual free cash flow productivity at or above 90 percent. Adjusted free cash flow:Adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital spending and adjustments for items as indicated. Adjusted free cash flow represents the cash that the Company is able to generate after taking into account planned maintenance and asset expansion. Management views adjusted free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor used in determining the amount of cash available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and other discretionary investment. Adjusted free cash flow productivity*:Adjusted free cash flow productivity is defined as the ratio of adjusted free cash flow to net earnings adjusted for items as indicated. Management views adjusted free cash flow productivity as a useful measure to help investors understand P&G's ability to generate cash. Adjusted free cash flow productivity is used by management in making operating decisions, allocating financial resources and for budget planning purposes. The Company's long-term target is to generate annual free cash flow productivity at or above 90 percent. Measure is used to evaluate senior management and is a factor in determining their at-risk compensation.

2 1. Organic sales growth: Acquisition & Three Months Ended Net Sales Foreign Exchange Divestiture Organic Sales March 31, 2020 Growth Impact Impact/Other* Growth Beauty (1)% 2% -% 1% Grooming (3)% 3% (1)% (1)% Health Care 7% 2% -% 9% Fabric Care & Home Care 8% 1% 1% 10% Baby, Feminine & Family Care 6% 1% -% 7% Total P&G 5% 2% (1)% 6% Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales. Acquisition & Nine Months Ended Net Sales Foreign Exchange Divestiture Organic Sales March 31, 2020 Growth Impact Impact/Other* Growth Total P&G 5% 2% (1)% 6% Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales. Organic Sales Prior Quarters Acquisition/ Net Sales Foreign Divestiture Organic Sales Total Company Growth Exchange Impact Impact/Other* Growth JAS 2018 -% 3% 1% 4% OND 2018 -% 4% -% 4% JFM 2019 1% 5% (1%) 5% AMJ 2019 4% 4% (1)% 7% JAS 2019 7% 2% (2)% 7% OND 2019 5% 1% (1)% 5% Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures for all periods, the impact from the July 1, 2018 adoption of new accounting standards for "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales. Organic Sales Guidance Combined Foreign Exchange & Organic Sales Total Company Net Sales Growth Acquisition/Divestiture Impact/Other* Growth FY 2020 (Estimate) 3% to 4% 1% +4% to +5% Acquisition & Divestiture Impact/Other includes the volume and mix impact of acquisitions and divestitures and rounding impacts necessary to reconcile net sales to organic sales. 3 2. Core EPS and currency-neutral Core EPS: Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $1.12 $1.04 Incremental Restructuring 0.05 0.02 Core EPS $1.17 $1.06 Percentage change vs. prior period 10% Currency Impact to Earnings 0.05 Currency-Neutral Core EPS $1.22 Percentage change vs. prior period Core EPS 15% Note - All reconciling items are presented net of tax. Tax effects are calculated consistent with the nature of the underlying transaction. Nine Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $3.89 $3.48 Incremental Restructuring 0.07 0.07 Gain on Dissolution of PGT Partnership (0.13) Core EPS $3.96 $3.42 Percentage change vs. prior period 16% Currency Impact to Earnings 0.09 Currency-Neutral Core EPS $4.05 Percentage change vs. prior period Core EPS 18% Note - All reconciling items are presented net of tax. Tax effects are calculated consistent with the nature of the underlying transaction. 4 Diluted Net Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations, attributable to P&G Incremental Restructuring Early Debt Extinguishment Charges Transitional Impact of U.S. Tax Act Gain on Dissolution of PGT Partnership Shave Care Impairment Anti-dilutive Impacts Rounding Core EPS Percentage change vs. prior period Currency Impact to Earnings Currency-Neutral Core EPS Percentage change vs. prior period Core EPS Core EPS Prior Quarters JAS 18 JAS 17 OND 18 OND 17 JFM 19 JFM 18 AMJ 19 AMJ 18 JAS 19 JAS 18 OND 19 OND 18 $ 1.22 $ 1.06 $ 1.22 $ 0.93 $ 1.04 $ 0.95 $ (2.12) $ 0.72 $ 1.36 $ 1.22 $ 1.41 $1.22 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.14 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.03 - 0.09 0.24 0.01 (0.02) (0.14) (0.14) 3.02 0.14 0.01 0.01 0.01 $ 1.12 $ 1.09 $ 1.25 $ 1.19 $ 1.06 $ 1.00 $ 1.10 $ 0.94 $ 1.37 $ 1.12 $1.42 $1.25 3% 5% 6% 17% 22% 14% 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.02 0.02 $ 1.21 $ 1.34 $ 1.15 $ 1.18 $ 1.39 $1.44 11% 13% 15% 26% 24% 15% Core EPS Guidance Impact of Incremental Total Company Diluted EPS Growth Non-Core Items* Core EPS Growth FY 2020 (Estimate) +235% to +245% (227)% to (234)% +8% to +11% * Includes the gain on the dissolution of the PGT Healthcare partnership and Shave Care impairment in fiscal 2019 and year-over-year changes in incremental non-core restructuring charges. 5 3. Core gross margin: Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 Gross Margin 49.4% 48.8% Incremental Restructuring 1.0% 0.4% Core Gross Margin 50.4% 49.2% Basis point change vs. prior year Core margin 120 Currency Impact to Margin 0.1% Currency-Neutral Core Gross Margin 50.5% Basis point change vs prior year Core margin 130 4. Core operating profit margin: Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 Operating Profit Margin 20.1% 19.6% Incremental Restructuring 0.9% 0.3% Rounding (0.1)% Core Operating Profit Margin 20.9% 19.9% Basis point change vs. prior year Core margin 100 Currency Impact Margin 0.8% Currency-Neutral Core Operating Profit Margin 21.7% Basis point change vs. prior year Core Margin 180 5. Free cash flow productivity (dollar amounts in millions): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Operating Cash Flow Capital Spending Free Cash Flow Net Earnings Free Cash Flow Productivity $4,064 $(731) $3,333 $2,957 113% 6. Adjusted free cash flow productivity (dollar amounts in millions): Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Operating Cash Capital Spending U.S. Tax Act Adjusted Free Net Earnings Adjusted Free Cash Flow Payments Cash Flow Flow Productivity $12,597 $(2,415) $215 $10,397 $10,317 101% 6 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Procter & Gamble Company published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 14:22:03 UTC 0 Latest news on PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 10:23a PROCTER & GAMBLE : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation PU 10:19a PROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit.. AQ 09:03a PROCTER & GAMBLE : Posts Biggest U.S. Sales Gain in Decades -- Update DJ 07:15a PROCTER & GAMBLE : Posts Biggest U.S. Sales Gain in Decades DJ 07:13a P&G : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:07a PROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 07:02a PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Third Quarter Results BU 04/16 THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : - P&G Declares Dividend Increase, Accelerates Thi.. AQ 04/16 PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : quaterly earnings release 04/16 IT'S NOT ONLY WHAT'S ON THE INSIDE T : Green Claims Must Apply To Product And Pa.. AQ