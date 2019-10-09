Log in
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY    PG

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Procter & Gamble : Registration Statement

0
10/09/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

File Section(s)

  1. THE PROCTER & GAMBLE 2014 STOCK AND INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1
  2. OPINION OF P&G COUNSEL
  3. THE PROCTER & GAMBLE 2019 STOCK AND INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN
  4. THE PROCTER & GAMBLE 2014 STOCK AND INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN
  5. CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

Note: This document was filed with the SEC in HTML format, as allowed by the recent EDGAR system modernization. S&P cannot take responsibility for its appearance, layout, or legibility.

Disclaimer

Procter & Gamble Company published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 21:00:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 70 276 M
EBIT 2020 15 363 M
Net income 2020 12 574 M
Debt 2020 23 660 M
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,64x
EV / Sales2021 4,48x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Procter & Gamble Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 124,52  $
Last Close Price 120,93  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY31.56%302 643
UNILEVER N.V.14.22%155 983
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)45.34%68 285
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY18.75%60 644
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD7.89%58 961
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC3.09%53 667
