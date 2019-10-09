Procter & Gamble : Registration Statement

File Section(s) THE PROCTER & GAMBLE 2014 STOCK AND INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1 OPINION OF P&G COUNSEL THE PROCTER & GAMBLE 2019 STOCK AND INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN THE PROCTER & GAMBLE 2014 STOCK AND INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

Note: This document was filed with the SEC in HTML format, as allowed by the recent EDGAR system modernization. S&P cannot take responsibility for its appearance, layout, or legibility.