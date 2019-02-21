Procter & Gamble : Supports Worldwide Ban on Cosmetic Animal Testing, Joins Humane Society International's #BeCrueltyFree Campaign

Today the Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)
joins with the Humane Society International #BeCrueltyFree
campaign, to ban animal testing for cosmetics in all major global beauty
markets by 2023.
The #BeCrueltyFree campaign was launched in 2012 with the aim of
extending the European Union’s legal precedent – banning cosmetics
animal testing and the sale of newly animal tested cosmetics – to
countries where this practice is still allowed or even mandated by law.
P&G’s support for #BeCrueltyFree will include joint education and
capacity-building programs for non-animal alternatives, continued
development of new animal-free approaches to safety assessment and
advocating for the legislative end of cosmetic animal testing in key
global beauty markets.
Kitty Block, President of Humane Society International and the Humane
Society of the United States, said: “This partnership represents an
important milestone in our efforts to end animal testing for cosmetics
worldwide through our #BeCrueltyFree campaign. By working together with
forward-looking companies like Procter & Gamble, we can make this
ambitious goal a reality.”
Kathy Fish, Chief Research, Development and Innovation Officer, Procter
& Gamble, shared, “We are pleased to partner with the Humane Society
International in the quest to end cosmetic animal testing. I’m proud of
the passion and expertise our researchers have contributed already to
this goal. I know they will continue to be a force for good, providing
leadership and advocacy to help achieve our shared vision.”
For over two decades, P&G, HSI, the HSUS, and the Humane Society
Legislative Fund have collaborated on the development and regulatory
uptake of animal-free test methods. The organizations expect that by
bringing their complementary strengths together, they will reach the end
goal more quickly. A key focus will be gaining acceptance of new methods
by regulators and enrolling many companies and governments globally to
adopt cruelty-free public policies and practices.
Dr. Harald Schlatter, P&G Corporate Communications and Animal Welfare
Advocacy, added: “We’ve invested more than $420 million over forty years
in developing
non-animal test methods. Our researchers have led or co-designed at
least twenty-five cruelty-free methods that have replaced animal testing
of cosmetic products. HSI and the HSUS have been powerful partners in
advancing these methods globally.“
Troy Seidle, HSI Vice President for Research & Toxicology, said: “Animal
testing of cosmetics not only causes unnecessary animal suffering, but
it also represents outdated science. For more than 20 years, we have
collaborated with Procter & Gamble to advance the development and
regulatory acceptance of non-animal testing approaches, but in order to
finally move proposed cosmetics animal testing bans into law, in the
United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, South Africa and other influential
markets, we need the active support of major industry leaders such as
P&G. With the power of P&G’s household brands, I’m confident we can
achieve a legislative end to cosmetic animal testing globally within
five years.”
